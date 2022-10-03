PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The long-awaited sentencing of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi has again been postponed by the United States Central District Court in California.

Premium Times reports that Hushpuppi who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates in June 2020, had pleaded guilty to multi-million-dollar fraud charges.

A court notice showed that the judge over the case, Justice Otis Wright has fixed 7 November as the date to sentence Hushpuppi.

The sentencing of Hushpuppi by a US court has been postponed again by the judge. Photo: Hushpuppi

The notice titled Counsel are Notified, said that the sentencing of the Nigerian Instagram celebrity will continue on November 7, 2022, at 11.30 am.

The judge had earlier postponed Huspuppi's sentencing from February 14, to July 11, before ut announced that it sentencing Abbas on September 21,

This date has now been changed to November 7, by Judge Wright.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, an offence that attracts maximum imprisonment of 20 years.

The offence allegedly committed by Hushpuppi among others also attracts other punishments including full restitution of the proceeds of fraud.

At the end of serving his sentence and paying the restitution in full, the convict, if not a US citizen would also be deported to his home country

Source: Legit.ng