Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi is set to be sentenced by a US court over alleged internet fraud on Wednesday, September 21

The confirmation of the decision on Hushpuppi's fraud case was made known by the United States Attorney's office for the Central District of California

The court's spokesperson however failed to state when the suspended DCP Abba Kyari will be extradited to the US

Nigeria's biggest international internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on Wednesday 21, the United States Attorney's office for Central District of California, Los Angeles has said.

Channels Television reports that the spokesperson for the court, Thom Mrozek, on Friday, August 26, confirmed that Hushpuppi would know his fate over an alleged $1.1 million on the said day - after the court has moved the date at least three times.

The spokesperson for the US court said Hushpuppi's sentencing will be delivered on September 21. Photo: Hushpuppi, Abba Kyari

Source: UGC

Sentencing of the popular internet fraudster was earlier scheduled to take place on February 14, but was moved to July 11, before the new date, Wednesday, September 21, was announced by the court.

Reacting to the inquiry, Mrozek said the suspect had pleaded guilty last year and would be sentenced later this year.

His words:

“Mr Abbas is currently scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on September 21."

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's extradition to the US

However, reacting to an inquiry on the possible extradition of the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari who was linked to Hushpuppi's case by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mrozek said he is unable to make comments on the matter.

The court's spokesperson's reaction comes almost one year after the FBI had ordered the arrested and extradition of Kyari the Head of Nigeria Police Force's Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team

He noted:

“I am unable to offer any comment on the state of Mr Kyari."

Hushpuppi: Fresh police report indicts Abba Kyari's close family in illegal deal

A younger brother to DCP Abba Kyari had been accused of being involved in illicit money transactions from the controversial drug deal.

Young Kyari was said to have received N235.12 million from notorious internet fraudster Hushpuppi.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian police in a new report forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted as video evidence emerges

A deputy commissioner of police who was earlier linked to the crimes committed by an internet fraudster has been declared wanted.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14.

According to the agency, Kyari is wanted for being a member of a drug trafficking syndicate across the globe.

