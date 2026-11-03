Singapore law gives the Controller the power to reject a passport application by issuing the applicant a written notice

Citizens who already hold a valid Singapore passport or travel document may find their new application denied

Criminal records and requests from other government bodies are among the grounds that can lead to a passport refusal

Singapore has outlined the specific conditions under which its government can deny a citizen's request for a passport, drawing from the country's existing passport legislation.

Under Singaporean law, the Controller holds the authority to reject a passport application by notifying the applicant in writing. Four distinct circumstances can trigger this outcome.

Singapore explains when it can reject a citizen's application for a passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/Kandl

Source: Getty Images

Reasons Singapore can refuse to issue passport

1. The applicant already holds a valid passport

A new passport application may be turned down if the person still possesses another valid Singapore passport or travel document at the time the new one would ordinarily be issued. Citizens are therefore expected not to hold multiple active travel documents simultaneously.

2. A government authority formally requests a refusal

The Controller may deny an application if a competent authority officially asks for the passport not to be issued. This applies as long as no legal exception overrides that request. The involvement of other government bodies means passport decisions are not always made in isolation.

3. The applicant has specific criminal records

Passport authorities may refuse an application where there are reasonable grounds to believe the applicant falls into certain categories defined under the law. This includes individuals who, within the past ten years, were convicted of an offence under the Singapore Passports Act, its repealed predecessor, or any other law specified in the legislation.

4. Other legal grounds under the Passports Act

Beyond the three situations above, the Controller retains the right to reject an application when circumstances arise under Sections 25, 26 or 27 of the law that legally permit such a refusal. These provisions serve as a broader legal safety net for situations not explicitly covered by the other categories.

What this means for Singapore passport applicants

The framework places clear boundaries around who can obtain a Singapore passport and under what conditions. Citizens applying for a new passport are advised to ensure their previous travel documents have expired and that no outstanding legal matters could trigger a refusal under any of the listed grounds.

UK sets fees for 10-year adult passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government released its 2026 charges for first-time adult passport applicants, outlining two application options.

Applicants who apply online are required to pay £102, while those who submit paper forms pay £115.50. The passport is valid for 10 years and is available to eligible British citizens aged 16 and above.

Source: Legit.ng