South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Friday, October 9, that former president Jacob Zuma had been admitted to hospital for medical treatment

Zuma's party, MKP, said the 84-year-old was undergoing a routine checkup and described him as healthy and in good spirits

Ramaphosa said the military surgeon general had been briefed on Zuma's condition and wished the former president a quick recovery

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Friday, October 9, that former president Jacob Zuma is currently receiving hospital treatment, following reports that the 84-year-old had been admitted to a clinic since Wednesday.

"President Jacob Zuma has not been well and he has now been put under treatment by doctors," Ramaphosa said in remarks broadcast by the national public broadcaster, SABC. He added that the military surgeon general had been informed about Zuma's condition.

South African presidency says former President Jacob Suma is being hospitalised Photo Credit: @Bhekabk

Source: Twitter

According to TRTAfrika, Ramaphosa also extended his well wishes to the former leader. "We wish him a very quick recovery, and we want him to be well, and up, and continuing to serve the people of South Africa in whichever way," he said.

Zuma's party plays down health concerns

Several South African media outlets reported that Zuma was transported by ambulance to a medical facility in Pietermaritzburg, a city in the eastern part of the country, on Wednesday, October 7.

His party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP), acknowledged the hospitalisation but sought to reassure the public. In a statement, the party described the visit as a routine checkup, saying: "We hereby confirm that he is healthy and in good spirits," though it offered no further specifics.

From anti-Apartheid struggle to political comeback

Zuma served as South Africa's president from 2009, following a career closely tied to the fight against apartheid. He was pushed out of office in 2018 by his own party, the African National Congress (ANC), before completing his second term, when Ramaphosa succeeded him.

Despite the circumstances of his exit, Zuma staged a remarkable political return ahead of the 2024 general elections. The MKP, a party formed just months before the vote, secured third place nationally and drew significant support away from the ANC, signalling that Zuma remained a potent force in South African politics even at 84.

See the video of Ramaphosa on X here:

Nigerian pastor gunned down in South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa called for a full investigation after a 58-year-old bishop was shot multiple times at his Johannesburg home.

NICASA said two suspects entered the residence of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle and opened fire on him.

Reacting, NICASA urged Nigerian diplomatic authorities in South Africa to monitor an ongoing police investigation closely and ensure justice is served.

Source: Legit.ng