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Adeleke University Releases 7 Requirements for Applicants Seeking SDF Scholarship
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Adeleke University Releases 7 Requirements for Applicants Seeking SDF Scholarship

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • Adeleke University, located in Ede, Osun State, published the requirements for students seeking financial assistance through the Springtime Development Foundation scholarship
  • The Springtime Development Foundation, a non-profit NGO, has been running its scholarship scheme for over two decades to support indigent students across Nigeria
  • Applications are open for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering universities, polytechnics, colleges, and secondary schools across Nigeria

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Adeleke University, Ede, has published the requirements indigent students must meet to apply for financial assistance through the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF) scholarship programme for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The SDF is a humanitarian, non-profit, non-governmental organisation that has been running its scholarship scheme for over two decades, providing financial and counselling support to underprivileged students pursuing education in recognised Nigerian institutions.

Adeleke University lists 7 requirements for SDF scholarship.
Adeleke University posts eligibility criteria for SDF scholarship. Photo credit: Aadeleke001, Adeleke University, FatCamera/ Getty Images.
Source: UGC

7 Requirements for the SDF Scholarship

According to the notice published on the Adeleke University website, prospective applicants must submit the following seven items:

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1. A handwritten letter

2. Four coloured passport photographs

3. A recommendation letter

4. A birth certificate or declaration of age

5. WASCE/NECO result

6. A photocopy of a school identity card

7. Any other relevant document the applicant considers necessary

SDF Scholarship Application Forms Free

The foundation noted that application forms are free. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for an attitude test and oral examination.

Applicants were also warned that any false declaration would result in the termination of the award.

Adeleke university releases approves fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adeleke University in Ede, Osun state, published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all faculties.

Medicine students face the highest annual bill at N6.75 million, while Health Information Management students pay the lowest fees on the list.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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