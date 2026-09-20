The Scottish government released a policy paper outlining three new immigration routes aimed at tackling population decline and labour shortages

One of the proposed visas targets rural and island communities struggling to attract workers, with a pilot cap of 300 migrants per community over five years

The proposals still require agreement from the UK government before any of the routes can be put into practice, as immigration remains a reserved matter

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Edinburgh, Scotland - The Scottish government has laid out three proposed immigration routes designed to bring more Nigerians and other foreign workers and graduates to Scotland, as the country faces a shrinking working-age population, an ageing demographic and persistent labour shortages across key sectors.

The proposals appear in a new policy paper titled "Migration: supporting the future of Scotland's economy and communities."

Scotland proposes three new immigration routes to attract foreign workers and graduates amid labour shortages. Photo credit: @Grouse_Beater

Source: Twitter

Officials say migration will play an increasingly important role in the coming decades, as deaths are projected to outnumber births and the pool of working-age residents continues to shrink.

None of the three routes is currently operational. Because immigration is a reserved matter under the UK constitution, all three proposals require the agreement and active cooperation of the UK government in Westminster before they can be introduced.

Scotland proposes 2 new visa routes

The first proposal is a Scottish Visa, structured as a person-centred route that would not require applicants to have a confirmed job offer from a specific employer. Instead, eligibility would be assessed based on factors such as age, education, skills and the applicant's potential contribution to Scotland. Successful applicants would be free to change jobs more easily than under standard employer-sponsored schemes. The Scottish government envisages the visa running for five years and three months, giving holders a clear path to settlement after completing the five-year qualifying period.

The second proposal, a Rural Visa, is aimed specifically at communities in rural and island areas that have struggled to attract workers through existing UK immigration pathways. Under this model, employers in designated communities would identify genuine vacancies, assess candidates and recommend them to the UK Home Office for approval. Local authorities, charities and community organisations would then provide settlement and integration support once migrants arrive.

The proposed pilot would cover three to five communities over five years, with a cap of 300 migrants per designated community for the duration of the pilot. Target sectors include agriculture, fisheries, tourism, care and other essential local services.

Scotland proposes extending the Graduate Visa by up to two years for eligible international graduates. Getty

Source: Getty Images

Scotland proposes extended graduate visa

The third proposal is a Scottish Graduate Visa, intended to retain international students after they complete their studies at Scottish universities. Eligible graduates already holding a UK Graduate Visa would receive up to two additional years to live and work in Scotland, giving them more time to gain experience and transition into a Skilled Worker visa if they qualify. Holders would be able to work in most jobs without a minimum salary requirement, take on self-employment, and live in Scotland alongside a partner and dependent children.

The Scottish government noted that this proposal carries particular urgency because the UK government plans to reduce the standard Graduate Visa from two years to 18 months from 2027, which would otherwise shorten the window available to international graduates who want to build careers in Scotland.

Below are the three visa routes proposed by Scotland to attract Nigerians and other foreign workers:

Scottish visa Rural visa Scottish graduate visa

Read more on visa applications

UK lists conditions for faster border clearance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined the conditions travellers must meet to qualify for the Registered Traveller service, a scheme that allows eligible individuals to pass through the nation's border more quickly.

To be considered, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and hold an eligible passport.

Source: Legit.ng