Germany has outlined what job seekers need to know before sending applications to German IT companies

The guidance covers everything from language requirements to what documents belong in a complete application package

Applicants who clear the initial screening can expect to be invited for an interview, which may take place online

Germany has shared practical guidance on what it takes to land a role at a German IT company, offering a step-by-step breakdown that is particularly useful for internationally qualified candidates eyeing opportunities in the country's technology sector.

The advice encourages job seekers not to hold back when they come across a vacancy that matches their skills and experience.

Germany publishes steps to apply to an IT company. Photo credit: The Cable, DuKai photographer, Maskot/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The first step, according to the guidance, is figuring out which language to use, since most applications must be submitted in German, though some companies specifically request English. Candidates are advised to check with the employer beforehand rather than assume.

What a Complete German Job Application Looks Like

A standard application package in Germany includes three core elements: a cover letter, a CV presented in tabular format, and references.

The cover letter should clearly explain why the applicant is interested in both the role and the company, what skills they bring to the table, and why they stand out as the right fit for the position.

The guidance places particular emphasis on presentation, describing application documents as a professional "business card" that creates a first impression.

German employers are said to value the effort candidates put into crafting polished, well-structured applications.

One detail that stands out for applicants from outside Europe is the expectation around photos. Including a headshot on a CV remains standard practice in Germany, even though it is not a requirement.

Where a photo is included, the guidance recommends a professional portrait that conveys both competence and approachability.

What Happens After You Apply

Candidates who impress a company with their application are typically invited to an interview.

These meetings serve two purposes: employers use them to get a fuller sense of who the applicant is, while candidates can use the opportunity to ask their own questions about the role, the company structure, or its working culture.

Interviews are commonly conducted via video call or telephone, making them accessible even for applicants based outside Germany.

The overall message is straightforward: a well-prepared, professionally presented application, submitted in the right language with all required documents, gives any candidate a genuine shot at breaking into Germany's IT industry.

White lady from Germany shares business experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Mira Wörgötter, an AI business coach, relocated from Germany to Lagos six months ago to build a business and work with Nigerian entrepreneurs.

She shared five observations about doing business in Nigeria, touching on trust, humour, appearance, and the country's youthful energy.

Source: Legit.ng