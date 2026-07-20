Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada introduced a national cap of 309,670 study permit applications for 2026, affecting African applicants, including Africans

Canada now requires a Provincial Attestation Letter for undergraduate and college programme applicants, with exceptions for postgraduate students

The Canadian government raised financial proof requirements and updated its Post-Graduation Work Permit policy to reflect labour market priorities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues.

Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has rolled out a series of significant changes to its study permit system, with the updates carrying direct consequences for prospective students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African nations.

The reforms, according to a publication on Sunday, July 19, 2026, by The Nation, are driven by a spike in study permit applications from across the continent in recent years, which Canadian authorities say has placed strain on housing and public services.

Mark Carney-led Canada updates its 2026 student visa rules, introducing stricter financial and documentation requirements for international students from Africa. Photo credit: @wealthmoose

Source: Twitter

Can you secure Canada's study visa?

The government has responded by tightening eligibility conditions, capping approvals, and raising the documentation threshold for applicants.

For 2026, Canada will consider a maximum of 309,670 study permit applications under its newly introduced national cap. The limit means provinces and designated learning institutions now operate within fixed allocation quotas, making early applications and well-prepared files more critical than ever.

Undergraduate and college applicants must now include a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) with their permit application. The letter, issued by the province or territory where the chosen institution is located, serves as confirmation that the applicant falls within the approved intake quota. IRCC will not process applications submitted without a valid PAL or TAL.

Students applying for master's or doctoral programmes are exempt from this requirement.

Canada has framed the exemption as part of its broader effort to attract highly skilled researchers and professionals, with postgraduate applicants retaining access to a simpler application process, research opportunities, and established routes to permanent residency.

Can you meet Canada's visa requirements?

The government has also raised the minimum financial proof required to obtain a study permit. Applicants must now demonstrate that they can cover tuition fees, travel costs, living expenses, and other associated costs for the duration of their studies, without dependence on employment income in Canada. The revised threshold took effect from September 2025 and will be reviewed annually.

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) framework has equally been restructured to better align with current labour market demands. The updated policy places stronger emphasis on graduates from programmes in healthcare, technology, engineering, skilled trades, and social services. Students who complete qualifications in these high-demand fields are expected to benefit from improved employment prospects and more direct pathways to permanent residency.

Visa: What should African applicants know?

Despite the stricter conditions, Canada continues to rank among the most sought-after study destinations globally, particularly for African students drawn by its academic reputation and post-study opportunities. However, the cumulative weight of these changes means applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and similar countries must begin the process earlier.

Applicants must also secure institutional confirmation promptly and present stronger financial documentation to remain competitive under the new framework.

Canada continues to rank among the world's top immigration destinations, drawing skilled workers, students and families from around the globe. Photo credit: @AirCanada

Source: Twitter

Why is Canada so popular?

Canada remains one of the world's most sought-after immigration destinations, drawn largely by its publicly funded healthcare, strong labour market, and multiculturalism policies.

The North American nation ranks highly for its low crime rates, political stability, and clean environment.

The country also provides free public education through grade 12, and its universities are highly respected.

Read more on visa applications

Canada halts new parent visa applications

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada indefinitely suspended new applications under its Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), citing the need to keep the country's immigration system sustainable and properly managed.

IRCC, the federal department responsible for immigration and citizenship, confirmed the suspension in an official announcement. The notice stated that no new PGP applications would be accepted until further notice.

Source: Legit.ng