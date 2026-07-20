Cooking gas prices in Nigeria now range from ₦1,100 to ₦1,550 per kilogram as prices crash amid a surge in imports

Inland transportation costs drive LPG price variations across different states, with Dangote Refinery offering the lowest price

Consumers are advised to compare rates and avoid roadside resellers for better pricing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, now ranges between ₦1,100 and ₦1,550 per kilogram across Nigeria, depending on the state and proximity to major coastal depots.

For millions of families already grappling with rising food and transport costs, the increase means a standard 12.5kg cylinder now costs between ₦13,750 and ₦19,300 to refill, while a 5kg cylinder costs ₦5,500 to ₦7,750.

Dealers crash cooking gas prices nationwide as imports jump by over 1,000 per cent. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry operators say the wide variation is largely driven by transportation and logistics costs, especially in inland states far from Lagos and other coastal storage hubs.

Current cooking gas prices nationwide

A survey of retail LPG prices shows significant differences across the country, with coastal states enjoying relatively lower prices than northern and inland regions.

Cheapest states for LPG

States with direct access to coastal depots or major storage facilities currently record the lowest refill rates:

Lagos: ₦13,750 to ₦16,800 for a 12.5kg cylinder

Ondo: among the lowest-priced states due to proximity to depots

Akwa Ibom: competitive rates driven by easier product access

Mid-range states

In cities such as Abuja, Ibadan and Abeokuta, consumers are paying between ₦15,600 and ₦18,100 for a 12.5kg refill.

Most expensive states

The highest prices are recorded in areas with high inland transportation costs:

Rivers State: up to ₦19,500 in some locations

Borno State: among the costliest due to long-distance logistics

North-East states: ₦17,300 to ₦19,500 in several markets

Why prices differ so much

The primary reason for the disparity is the distance from coastal storage depots, particularly those in Apapa and other Lagos ports, where LPG is imported or stored in bulk.

Gas marketers must transport the product hundreds of kilometres to inland states, adding costs for fuel, haulage, road levies and distribution. These expenses are eventually passed on to consumers.

In some northern states, security challenges and poor road infrastructure also contribute to higher transportation costs.

Where Nigerians can buy cheaper cooking gas

Experts advise consumers to avoid roadside resellers who often add high markups and may under-dispense gas.

Instead, Nigerians can get better rates from:

Major depot-owned plants: Companies such as Techno Oil, NIPCO, Rainoil and A.A. Rano often offer lower per-kilogram prices at their retail plants.

NNPC mega stations: Many NNPC outlets sell LPG at competitive market rates.

Independent bulk marketers: Plants that lift products directly from major depots are usually cheaper than neighbourhood retailers.

Cooking gas dealers unveil new prices as states with the lowest and most expensive prices to buy emerge. Credit: Brin Charma

Source: Getty Images

As cooking gas prices remain volatile, consumers are encouraged to compare rates at multiple filling plants before refilling and to monitor local LPG price updates for the best deals.

Cooking gas price crash as imports jump Earlier,

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's LPG imports surged by 1,400% to 1.5 kilotonnes per day in June 2026.

This sudden boom in imports comes as a breath of relief for many households grappling with rising living costs and limited access to cooking fuels, revealing the urgent need for sustainable local production solutions.

Source: Legit.ng