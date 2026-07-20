VeryDarkMan has addressed speculation surrounding his reported fallout with Afrobeats superstar Davido

The activist claimed he turned down an alleged ₦50 million offer linked to a meeting with Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

VDM also revealed the last time he communicated with Davido and explained his role in ensuring a Ghanaian boy received a promised $5,000 donation

Social media activist VeryDarkMan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his reported fallout with Afrobeats star Davido.

In a recent video, VDM insisted that Nigerians do not know the full story behind his relationship with the singer.

VeryDarkMan addresses speculation surrounding his reported fallout with Afrobeats superstar Davido. Photos: VDM/Davido.

Source: Instagram

According to the social media activist, some people created a narrative that he betrayed Davido without knowing what happened behind the scenes.

The activist claimed he was invited to meet Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, with an alleged ₦50 million offer attached to the arrangement.

However, VDM said he rejected the offer.

“I bounce am. A lot of people will be happy. You no know wetin be ₦50 million?” he said.

‘What you don’t know is bigger than you’

VDM maintained that money did not outweigh his principles and challenged those familiar with the situation to reveal what they knew.

He also disclosed that his last conversation with Davido was linked to the singer’s promise to donate $5,000 to a young Ghanaian.

After the donation was delayed, VDM said people began attacking him online, accusing him and Davido of using the promise for publicity.

He eventually sent Davido a direct message reminding him about the donation.

According to VDM, the singer subsequently fulfilled the promise.

Watch an X video of VDM speaking about his fallout with Davido here:

Reactions trail VDM revelation about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SaheedOlaSalami stated:

"This is how Davido and his uncle have been telling people on the media that is uncle is working as Governor but when he came to Osun with his streamer, he promised to dedicate 2 months to his uncle campaign but ran away after 5 days when he doesn't see anything tangible his uncle achieved in almost 4 years"

@Stephen_prince noted:

"Las Las na una go scatter this country. If them never catch one of una way dey push all this careless agenda the rest no go rest."

VDM claims he turned down an alleged ₦50 million offer linked to a meeting with Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims that her father had made about her.

Source: Legit.ng