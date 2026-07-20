A boat carrying mostly female farmers has capsized in Jigawa, leaving dozens of passengers unaccounted for

Police and emergency responders have continued search operations as authorities work to establish the full extent of the tragedy

Officials have cautioned residents against speculation while rescue efforts and assessments remain underway

A boat carrying more than 40 passengers has capsized in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa state, leaving one person dead while 39 others remain missing.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Malamawar Yan Dutse community. The passengers were mostly female farmers and labourers travelling to their farms when the boat overturned.

A local boat accident in Ringim, Jigawa state, leaves one person dead and 39 passengers missing. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Jigawa State Police Command confirmed the incident and said emergency teams began rescue operations immediately after receiving the report.

Police spokesperson SP Shi'isu Adam told Punch Online that one body had been recovered, while efforts to find the remaining passengers were still ongoing.

He said the command was working with other emergency agencies to search the area and promised that more updates would be released as the operation continues.

Rescue operation still underway

The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also confirmed the incident. The Director of Planning said the victims were mainly female farmers and labourers heading to their farms.

The agency said the exact cause of the accident has not yet been established because officials are still assessing the situation.

Boat carrying mostly female farmers overturns, leaving dozens unaccounted for. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

According to the official, "Hands are on deck as combined efforts continue to determine the exact number of those rescued or missing."

He noted that it is too early to confirm the final casualty figures.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ringim Local Government Emergency Management Committee, Habibu Dauda, said local divers and residents had joined the search for the missing passengers.

He urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information and wait for official updates as rescue efforts continue.

25 die in Yobe boat accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 25 people died after a canoe carrying 52 passengers capsized in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state while travelling from Jigawa state.

Thirteen passengers were rescued, while 14 others remained missing as emergency responders, security agencies, and local volunteers continued search and rescue operations at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng