Kemi Badenoch has criticised Keir Starmer after his resignation as Labour Party leader and UK Prime Minister

The Conservative leader accused Labour of failures across taxes, welfare, defence and energy policies

Badenoch also argued that Labour’s approach remains the bigger challenge beyond leadership changes

Leader of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has launched a strong attack on the Labour government after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as both Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Badenoch said Britain’s problems go beyond Starmer’s leadership, accusing Labour of making choices that have damaged the country.

Kemi Badenoch issues sharp criticism of Labour after Keir Starmer leaves office unexpectedly. Photo: WPA Pool, X/KemiBadenoch

Source: Getty Images

In a statement shared on X on Monday, June 22, she listed several issues she said showed Labour’s failure, including tax increases, welfare policies, defence spending, energy decisions and government appointments.

“Britain is not ungovernable. Keir Starmer is a terrible Prime Minister. But the problem isn’t just Starmer,” Badenoch wrote.

She argued that Labour’s wider political approach was the bigger issue. According to her, many Labour MPs support higher taxes to fund more welfare spending.

Badenoch attacks Labour’s economic, welfare policies

The Conservative leader criticised Labour’s decision to increase taxes, including what she referred to as “hiking national insurance” and introducing the “Family Farm Tax”.

She also accused the party of abandoning meaningful welfare reform. Labour’s policies, she said, would increase spending rather than encourage more people into work.

“Labour MPs only want higher taxes to hand out more benefits,” she said.

Badenoch, however, said the UK needs a government focused on getting more people working and improving economic growth.

Security and energy concerns raised

The Conservative leader, who also criticised Labour’s approach to national defence, accused the party of failing to provide enough funding for the military.

Starmer’s resignation sparks reaction from Kemi Badenoch over Labour’s direction and policies. Photo: Kemi Badenoch

Source: Getty Images

She said the country needed stronger security planning and argued that welfare spending should be reduced to provide more money for defence.

“We need to cut welfare and fund our military,” Badenoch said in another post.

She also attacked the government’s energy policy, and accused Labour of refusing to fully develop Britain’s own oil and gas resources.

Starmer’s resignation after less than two years in office has created uncertainty within the Labour Party as it prepares to choose a new leader.

Badenoch used the moment to argue that Labour’s challenges were deeper than a change of leadership.

“The country is not being governed,” she said, claiming that the government had failed to focus on issues such as national security.

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Trump comments on Starmer's resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump reacted to reports suggesting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could resign. He cited concerns over immigration and energy policy failures.

Trump made the remarks on Truth Social, where he criticised Starmer’s handling of key domestic issues and suggested growing political pressure within the UK Labour Party.

The comments came amid heightened scrutiny of Starmer’s leadership. UK officials had maintained that he remains focused on governing despite ongoing internal party tensions.

Source: Legit.ng