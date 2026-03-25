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Nigerian Lady in Canada Shares How Much She Made as Travel Nurse for 4 Months, Triggers Reactions
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Nigerian Lady in Canada Shares How Much She Made as Travel Nurse for 4 Months, Triggers Reactions

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady living in Canada has gone public with her total earnings in four months as a travel nurse in Canada
  • The lady named Eniola, who became a nurse in Canada at 19, calculated how much was left after removing taxes and other deductions
  • While some people thought she earned a huge pay for just four months, others argued that the taxes were way too much

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Eniola, a travel nurse in Canada, has publicly shared the total amount she made in a period of four months.

Eniola, a Nigerian lady who migrated to Canada and became a nurse there at 19, made public her four-month earnings in a 2025 TikTok post, which went viral on the social media platform.

Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady in Canada mentions how much she made as travel nurse in 4 months
A travel nurse in Canada shares her four-month income. Photo Credit: @lifewitheniola1
Source: TikTok

How much travel nurse made in Canada

In her TikTok post, Eniola revealed that she made a total of $54,033.23 (N74.7 million) as a travel nurse in Canada for four months.

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When Eniola removed taxes and other deductions, her net income amounted to $31, 216.22 (N43.1 million).

In her words:

"So, I made $54,033.23 (N74.7 million), and I have $18,769.14 (N25.9 million) of income tax deducted and $3,150.91 (N4.3 million) in CBP contribution, and I also had $896 in EI premiums.
"So, here is the total amount I made after the taxes and deductions - $31, 216.22 (N43.1 million).
"Did end up getting a lot of my deductions paid back to me at the end cause I overpaid a lot of them, and I did get a huge tax refund.
"So, it wasn't too bad, but I did this as an employed travel nurse rather than an independent contractor because I didn't trust myself enough to save money at the end of the contract.
"But, a lot of people suggest going as an independent contractor because you get paid more as well as you get to keep more at the end..."

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A travel nurse in Canada is a registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), or nurse practitioner (NP) who works short-term contracts, which are often eight to 13 weeks, at hospitals or clinics experiencing staffing shortages.

Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady in Canada mentions how much she made as travel nurse in 4 months
A travel nurse in Canada makes public her earnings. Photo Credit: @lifewitheniola1
Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail nurse's 4-month salary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's four-month salary below:

Mr and Mrs Ikechukwu said:

"Nice, but its quite low cos you can make that and more as a registered nurse."

Ife said:

"Girl, I started travelling this year & the taxes should be illegal!! Hoping for a big refund come tax season tho."

Sweet2it said:

"How many years of experience did you have before you became a travel nurse."

Divine 🌞 said:

"19000 in taxes? Do you get that back after you file for the next year or are they just allowed to keep robbing you like that."

ammiee240 said:

"That’s low after taxes. A full-time rn in ab & bc makes that after taxes. were u part/time?"

YourTechBro⌨️🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Even software developers don’t make this in 5 months 😭! Damnn I should go study nursing."

Faith__ said:

Read also

Nurse who relocated abroad shares amount she was earning in Nigeria, advises people to move out

"The pay was low??!! What are you guys saying, Come to UK then you’ll know what is low."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man in the UK who worked as a nurse in Nigeria had disclosed the salaries of nurses.

Nurse abroad shares her earnings in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse who relocated abroad had shared the amount she was earning in Nigeria.

She recounted her stressful work schedule and 'little' pay in Nigeria, which she said took a toll on her physical and mental health.

According to her, she worked an exhausting 21 days a month, four to five days a week, as a nurse in Nigeria, and was given a take-home pay of 45,000 naira after deductions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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