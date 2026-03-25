A young Nigerian lady living in Canada has gone public with her total earnings in four months as a travel nurse in Canada

The lady named Eniola, who became a nurse in Canada at 19, calculated how much was left after removing taxes and other deductions

While some people thought she earned a huge pay for just four months, others argued that the taxes were way too much

Eniola, a travel nurse in Canada, has publicly shared the total amount she made in a period of four months.

Eniola, a Nigerian lady who migrated to Canada and became a nurse there at 19, made public her four-month earnings in a 2025 TikTok post, which went viral on the social media platform.

A travel nurse in Canada shares her four-month income. Photo Credit: @lifewitheniola1

Source: TikTok

How much travel nurse made in Canada

In her TikTok post, Eniola revealed that she made a total of $54,033.23 (N74.7 million) as a travel nurse in Canada for four months.

When Eniola removed taxes and other deductions, her net income amounted to $31, 216.22 (N43.1 million).

In her words:

"So, I made $54,033.23 (N74.7 million), and I have $18,769.14 (N25.9 million) of income tax deducted and $3,150.91 (N4.3 million) in CBP contribution, and I also had $896 in EI premiums.

"So, here is the total amount I made after the taxes and deductions - $31, 216.22 (N43.1 million).

"Did end up getting a lot of my deductions paid back to me at the end cause I overpaid a lot of them, and I did get a huge tax refund.

"So, it wasn't too bad, but I did this as an employed travel nurse rather than an independent contractor because I didn't trust myself enough to save money at the end of the contract.

"But, a lot of people suggest going as an independent contractor because you get paid more as well as you get to keep more at the end..."

A travel nurse in Canada is a registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), or nurse practitioner (NP) who works short-term contracts, which are often eight to 13 weeks, at hospitals or clinics experiencing staffing shortages.

A travel nurse in Canada makes public her earnings. Photo Credit: @lifewitheniola1

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail nurse's 4-month salary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's four-month salary below:

Mr and Mrs Ikechukwu said:

"Nice, but its quite low cos you can make that and more as a registered nurse."

Ife said:

"Girl, I started travelling this year & the taxes should be illegal!! Hoping for a big refund come tax season tho."

Sweet2it said:

"How many years of experience did you have before you became a travel nurse."

Divine 🌞 said:

"19000 in taxes? Do you get that back after you file for the next year or are they just allowed to keep robbing you like that."

ammiee240 said:

"That’s low after taxes. A full-time rn in ab & bc makes that after taxes. were u part/time?"

YourTechBro⌨️🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Even software developers don’t make this in 5 months 😭! Damnn I should go study nursing."

Faith__ said:

"The pay was low??!! What are you guys saying, Come to UK then you’ll know what is low."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man in the UK who worked as a nurse in Nigeria had disclosed the salaries of nurses.

Nurse abroad shares her earnings in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse who relocated abroad had shared the amount she was earning in Nigeria.

She recounted her stressful work schedule and 'little' pay in Nigeria, which she said took a toll on her physical and mental health.

According to her, she worked an exhausting 21 days a month, four to five days a week, as a nurse in Nigeria, and was given a take-home pay of 45,000 naira after deductions.

Source: Legit.ng