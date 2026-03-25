Canada's 2026/2027 immigration plan aims to reduce the number of temporary residents significantly

Permanent resident admissions will remain stable while increasing the economic migrant share

Focus on French-speaking immigrants highlights Canada's commitment to its diverse communities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Canada, through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has released its 2026/2027 plan to reduce foreign workers and international students.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for Canada, Lena Metlege Diab, said the plan will help restore control of the immigration system.

Canada to cut foreign students, migrant workers to 5% of the total population by 2027. Photo credit: Indranil Mukherji/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Diab added that the plan is to enable Canada to control its immigration system and bring it to a sustainable level.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the Canadian immigration ministry has outlined its priorities and also set annual targets for permanent residents for the next three years.

In the new plan, Canada will reduce the number of temporary residents, including international workers and students they will allow into the country.

The number of temporary resident will arrive Canada will drop from 673,650 in 2025 to just 385,000 in 2026.

The immigration minister said:

"We’ll make it easier for companies and communities to recruit and retain critical and innovative workers, including skilled trade people, health care professionals, and experts for emerging technologies, to support our labour market needs."

Canada plans to reduce the share of temporary residents in the North American country to 5% of the population by the end of 2026.

The country also plans to keep permanent resident admission for less than 1% of Canada population annually beyond 2027, but also to attract international talent.

Highlight of Canada 2026-2027 immigration plan

Reduction of temporary residents

The first priority is to focus on sustainable and managed migration to align with Canada's goals.

According to the plan, Canada wants to reduce the target for new temporary residents (including workers and students) from 673,650 in 2025 to 385,000 in 2026.

IRCC explained that the decision was to reduce the pressure on housing, infrastructure, and social services.

The plan is to reduce the total number of temporary residents to less dan 5% of Canada population by the end of 2027.

Target for permanent residents

Canada plans to keep the target for permanent resident (PR) admission stable at 380,000 for 2026.

The country is considering permanent resident arrivals to stay below 1 per cent of the total population beyond 2027.

But Canada will increase the share of economic migrants from 59 per cent to 64 per cent by 2027.

French-speaking migrants

For the Francophone immigration, Canada set their target at 9 per cent in 2026.

IRCC said it will support its goal of reaching a 12 per cent target of overall permanent resident admissions for French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec by 2029.

This is because the French-speaking community play important role in the country.

In the Express Entry announcement, IRCC said it will continue to select candidates with strong French skills and those with work experience in the area of health care and social services.

Refugees, asylum seekers

For refugees and asylum seekers, Canada said it will strengthen its border and immigration management. This is to address the security challenges in that area.

The country will secure its borders and improve how it processes asylum claims to ensure those who 'genuinely need protection receive it on time.'

Canada to focus on French-speaking immigrants. Photo credit: Andrinik Mukherjee/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Canada publishes list of teaching jobs

Recall that Canada released a list of high-paying teaching jobs for individuals who are qualified for the role.

Details of the job, as well as deadlines, have been compiled and published by Legit.ng for easy application.

Canada also mentioned who can apply for the important roles and the pay per hour for different jobs.

Canada deports over 300 Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada deported 366 Nigerians in 2025, marking a significant increase in immigration enforcement.

A report highlights that Nigeria has returned to the top 10 deportation list, with nearly 1,000 Nigerians awaiting removal.

Canadian authorities intensify deportations to address immigration targets, housing shortages, and border security concerns.

Source: Legit.ng