A Colombian Air Force Hercules plane crashed, carrying about 80 soldiers, near the Peru border

Defence Minister calls incident a tragic accident, rescue efforts underway amidst growing uncertainty about casualties

Social media reactions highlight sorrow and speculation over the crash, with mixed opinions on military oversight

It was a tragic moment when a Colombian Air Force plane crashed in the southern part of the country, near the border with Peru.

According to the Colombian military officials, about 80 soldiers were on board the aircraft when the accident happened.

80 Colombian soldiers on board as Air Force plane crashes Photo Credit: @ViralBased

Source: Twitter

Details of the Colombian aircrash

The BBC reported that the plane, a Hercules, is often used to transport military personnel but crashed around Puerto Leguízamo town in the Putumayo province.

It was also reported that the country has dispatched rescue workers to the area.

Pedro Sánchez, the Colombian defence minister, explained that the plane had experienced "a tragic accident while it was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, transporting troops of our security forces".

He further noted that it was yet to be ascertained the number of officers on board while describing the incident as "deeply sad for the country".

Reactions as Colombian Air Force plane crashes

Videos on social media showing the accident scene are displayed with a plume of smoke and trucks full of soldiers in the area. The video has started generating emotional reactions from people around the world. Below are some of their comments:

Okoye Sunday Vincent mourned the soldiers:

"A C‑130 Hercules crashing with around 100 military personnel aboard is a massive loss waiting to be confirmed. Rescue efforts are underway, but the uncertainty about casualties makes this especially grim. Thoughts are with the soldiers and their families."

Contento Ando mourned the incident:

"What tragic and heartbreaking news. This happened in my country; I can't believe it, losing a life like that. May the Lord Jesus Christ strengthen and comfort all the families who lost loved ones in this heartbreaking accident. Thank you @MOSAADil for the information."

Reactions as a Colombian Air Force plane crashes with 80 soldiers on board Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Engineer Asghar lamented the situation:

"Tragic news from Colombia underscores the importance of military readiness and safety oversight. Rapid rescue and accountability are critical. Our thoughts are with those affected, and lessons must be learned to protect service members worldwide."

Fairwitness alleged it was plotted:

"It wasn’t an accident, although the narco-terrorist government will deny terrorism. A witness said he heard shots in the background."

Ortega Gasset criticised the Colombian authority:

"The leftist president is fulfilling his mission to end the once glorious Colombian military forces."

Juan David Ferreira criticised the president:

"Since the M19 terrorist leader assumed the presidency of the country, the fatal accidents of the military have increased exponentially."

See the video of the scene on X here:

Turkish plane crashes in Georgia

Legit.ng earlier reported that 20 soldiers on board a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, close to its border with Azerbaijan, have been confirmed dead. The Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed the development after investigators observed the cause of the incident at the scene.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday, following the crash of the plane, which took off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was nearby.

Source: Legit.ng