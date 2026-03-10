Canada Unveils 5 Important Steps Applicants Must Follow to Obtain Permanent Resident (PR) Card
The government of Canada has made an important announcement on how individuals can obtain a permanent residency card, also known as a PR card, which proves that a person is a permanent resident of Canada.
Details available on the official Canadian government website outline the step-by-step process for obtaining the card and those eligible to receive it.
Canada lists steps to obtain PR card
In this article, Legit.ng highlighted 5 key steps that citizens and non-citizens of Canada can follow to get a permanent resident card or PR card.
A permanent resident card is a document that shows an individual is a resident of Canada and has the right to live in the country. It is often required when a person returns to Canada after traveling outside the country.
Here are 5 key steps to get a permanent resident card if you do not already have one:
1. Apply to ge a Canada PR card
For an individual who does not already have a permanent resident card (PR card), the first step is to apply for it. The application must be approved before the card can be issued.
2. Fees to get a Canada PR card
During the application process, applicants wishing to obtain the Canada PR card do not have to pay any fees, provided that photos and addresses are submitted within 180 days of becoming a permanent resident of Canada.
3. Processing time for Canada PR card
According to the official Canadian government website, processing times vary for a new PR card and for a renewal.
- For a new permanent resident card, it takes 61 days.
- For a renewal of a PR card, it takes 28 days.
4. Who can get Canada PR card
The Canadian government website clearly explains who is eligible to apply and be issued a PR card. Some of the conditions include:
- Having permanent resident status in Canada.
- Being in Canada at the time of processing, as the Canadian government does not mail PR cards outside the country.
- Not having forfeited PR status.
5. To get PR card if outside Canada
For individuals outside Canada who wish to get a PR card, one must first apply for a Permanent Resident Travel Document to travel to Canada. After returning to Canada, the official steps to apply for the PR card can then be completed.
Source: Legit.ng
