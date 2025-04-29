A Catholic cardinal has said he will not take part in the conclave to elect a new Pope of the Catholic church

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu made the announcement on Tuesday, April 29, ahead of the conclave, which begins May 7

According to Cardinal Becciu, his decision was in obedience to late Pope Francis, who had ordered him to renounce his privileges

A Catholic cardinal has said he is not going to be part of those who will elect a new Pope to replace Pope Francis, who was buried on Saturday, April 26.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu made it clear that he will not be going to the conclave, which begins May 7, 2025.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu says he is not going to take part in the conclave, which starts May 7, 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mondadori Portfolio and FILIPPO MONTEFORTE.

Source: Getty Images

Cardinal Becciu said his decision was based on his decision to obey the will of Pope Francis.

He wrote:

His statement reads:

“Having at heart the good of the Church, which I have served and will continue to serve with faithfulness and love, and in order to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave, I have decided to obey—as I have always done—the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave, while remaining convinced of my innocence."

CNN reports that Cardinal Becciu was earlier convicted of financial crimes by the Vatican.

Pope Francis had also ordered the cardinal to renounce his privileges, although he has maintained his innocence.

According to the website of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Becciu was ordained a priest in 1972.

Information on the website also mentioned the Cardinal's conviction.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu convicted of charges by the Vatican

The information reads:

"Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu is an Italian prelate and former deputy secretary of state at the Vatican who in 2023 was sentenced to several years in prison on embezzlement charges pending the results of an appeal. He is not eligible to take part in the next papal conclave. Born on June 2, 1948 in Pattada, Sardinia, Becciu completed his studies in theology and philosophy and was then ordained to the priesthood on 27 August 1972.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu maintains his innocence despite being convicted by the Vatican. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

"Pope Francis made Becciu a cardinal in 2018 and appointed him as Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. However, in September 2020, Pope Francis accepted Becciu’s resignation from his position and rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal. In July 2021, Becciu became the first cardinal to be tried by the Vatican’s criminal court, facing charges of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering related to a controversial London real estate deal and other financial matters, one involving a charity his brother ran in Sardinia. Throughout the trial, Becciu maintained his innocence."

Who will be the next Pope?

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, after Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng