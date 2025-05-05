As the Catholic Church prepares for its next chapter, cardinals convene in Rome to reflect on the pressing challenges that will shape the future of the faith

From advancing technology to the global climate crisis, the new pope will face complex issues that demand leadership and vision

With the papal conclave set to begin, discussions centre on the legacy of Pope Francis and the priorities guiding the selection of his successor

Two Roman Catholic cardinals, set to vote in the upcoming papal conclave, recently shared insights with ABC News about the church’s challenges and the election process for the next pontiff.

Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, appointed by Pope Francis in 2019, emphasised the unity among clergymen as they prepare to elect a new pope. He clarified that their discussions are not political negotiations but rather spiritual reflections.

“We are entering spiritually, prayerfully, having listened to one another as deeply as we can,” Czerny stated.

While Czerny refrained from speculating on candidates or preferences, he highlighted the importance of selecting a leader suited to address present-day concerns.

Key challenges for the next pontiff

Czerny noted that the newly elected pope will face contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, global conflicts, and climate change.

“These are all things in which the church is involved because we’re everywhere, and these are the things that are affecting people’s lives,” he explained.

Haitian Cardinal Chibly Langlois, appointed in 2014, also outlined key concerns, including technology, interreligious dialogue, and outreach to young people and isolated communities. He stressed the importance of addressing sex abuse scandals within the church.

“If we try to understand what awaits the next pope, inside and outside the church, that will help guide the decision,” Langlois remarked.

Inclusivity and the legacy of Pope Francis

Both cardinals acknowledged Pope Francis’ efforts in fostering a more inclusive church, particularly among younger generations.

“Inclusivity is another word for Catholic. Pope Francis has been very good at opening doors to make people feel welcome,” Czerny noted.

Langlois further stated that Pope Francis’ dedication to transparency in governance will play a significant role in shaping the church’s future.

Papal conclave set to begin

The highly anticipated papal conclave will commence on Wednesday, 7 May, with 133 cardinals—the largest number of electors ever—participating in the vote. Of these, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis, including ten from the United States.

Despite public speculation, Czerny urged people to approach the process with hope rather than anxiety.

“Right now, it’s a feeling of emptiness, an empty time. But there’s no reason for anxiety. Pray and be hopeful,” he advised.

As the world waits for the election of the next Holy Father, cardinals continue their reflections, ensuring that the selection process aligns with the evolving needs of the church and its followers.

