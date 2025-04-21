The Catholic church is to take four major actions following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025

The four major actions are - the Camerlengo, Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral, the Conclave and the introduction of new pontiff

This article explained in details what each action/step entail and their meaning in the Catholic church

Vatican, Italy - Following the death of Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, four things are bound to happen in the Catholic.

These major actions will determine who become the next Head of the Catholic church –Pope or Holy Father.

According to Trtworld on Instagram, Pope Francis’ passing sets off a series of Vatican traditions, from the breaking of his ring to the conclave that will elect a new pope.

What happens when a Pope dies?

1. The Camerlengo

2. Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral

3. The Conclave

4. Introduction of new pontiff

The Camerlengo

The Camerlengo (cardinal chamberlain) confirms his death, seals his private papers and apartments, and ceremonially destroys the papal Fisherman's Ring to prevent forgeries.

The Vatican enters sede vacante a period when the papal seat is empty and no major decisions can be made.

Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral

The pope's body is displayed in an open coffin in St Peter's Basilica for thousands, including world leaders, to pay their respects.

The funeral takes place within the first six days of the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period that includes masses held across Rome.

The Conclave

Between 15 and 20 days after the pope's death, the conclave begins.

138 cardinals under 80 from around the world gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they are locked in and cut off from the outside world until a new pope is chosen by a two-thirds majority.

Introduction of new pontiff

The ballots are burned in a stove after each round of voting, with the smoke visible as it plumes from the Chapel's chimney, denoting whether a decision has been reached.

The new pontiff is introduced with the announcement "Habemus papam!" (We have a pope!) from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, marking the beginning of the next papacy.

