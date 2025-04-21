Africa Digital Media Awards

Pope Francis' Death: 4 Major Actions Catholic Church Will Take Next
Pope Francis' Death: 4 Major Actions Catholic Church Will Take Next

by  Adekunle Dada 3 min read
  • The Catholic church is to take four major actions following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025
  • The four major actions are - the Camerlengo, Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral, the Conclave and the introduction of new pontiff
  • This article explained in details what each action/step entail and their meaning in the Catholic church

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican, Italy - Following the death of Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, four things are bound to happen in the Catholic.

These major actions will determine who become the next Head of the Catholic church –Pope or Holy Father.

4 major actions Catholic Church will take after Pope Francis' death
The papal Fisherman's Ring is destroyed to prevent forgeries. Photo credit: Mondadori Portfolio
Source: Getty Images

According to Trtworld on Instagram, Pope Francis’ passing sets off a series of Vatican traditions, from the breaking of his ring to the conclave that will elect a new pope.

Pope Francis' death: Catholic priest shares when new Pope will likely be selected

What happens when a Pope dies?

1. The Camerlengo

2. Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral

3. The Conclave

4. Introduction of new pontiff

  • The Camerlengo

The Camerlengo (cardinal chamberlain) confirms his death, seals his private papers and apartments, and ceremonially destroys the papal Fisherman's Ring to prevent forgeries.

The Vatican enters sede vacante a period when the papal seat is empty and no major decisions can be made.

  • Pope Francis' body displayed in open coffin/funeral

The pope's body is displayed in an open coffin in St Peter's Basilica for thousands, including world leaders, to pay their respects.

The funeral takes place within the first six days of the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period that includes masses held across Rome.

  • The Conclave

Between 15 and 20 days after the pope's death, the conclave begins.

138 cardinals under 80 from around the world gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they are locked in and cut off from the outside world until a new pope is chosen by a two-thirds majority.

US Vice President JD Vance who met Pope Francis day before his death shares his observation

  • Introduction of new pontiff

The ballots are burned in a stove after each round of voting, with the smoke visible as it plumes from the Chapel's chimney, denoting whether a decision has been reached.

The new pontiff is introduced with the announcement "Habemus papam!" (We have a pope!) from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, marking the beginning of the next papacy.

Pope Francis' last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 202, 2025, few hours before his death.

The Head of the Catholic church attended the Easter Sunday blessing at the Vatican's St Peter's Square.

The video of the moment the 88-year-old briefly appeared on St Peter’s Basilica balcony to greet the crowd has emerged.

5 Powerful Cardinals who might succeed Francis

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Vatican will soon convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope, with 138 electors eligible to vote.

Video shows Pope Francis' last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Prominent cardinals like Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdö, Luis Antonio Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, and Raymond Leo Burke are considered top contenders for the papacy.

Source: Legit.ng

