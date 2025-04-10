King Charles III and Queen Camilla met Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 10, marking a long-awaited moment of solidarity and mutual support

The royal couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a lavish state banquet in Rome, hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella

King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of the Italian Parliament, emphasizing enduring UK-Italy relations, global peace, and the need for collective action in a fragile world

King Charles III and Queen Camilla met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, April 10, as part of their ongoing state visit to Italy.

Pope Francis has been grappling with ongoing health challenges in recent months, prompting concerns among the global Catholic community and limiting his public engagements.

The meeting, which lasted 20 minutes, took place at Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope is recovering following a recent hospital stay.

It was a heartfelt exchange that blended royal celebration with a show of solidarity for the ailing pontiff.

In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen expressed their gratitude:

"We were delighted the Pope was well enough to receive us and honoured to offer our best wishes to him in person," the couple said.

The visit coincided with the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary, a milestone Pope Francis acknowledged warmly during their private conversation.

The Royal Family’s official social media account marked the occasion with a post captioned in Italian: "Che occasione speciale", meaning "What a special occasion."

King and the Queen: Meeting long awaited

The royal audience with the Pope was a long-anticipated moment. A previous attempt to meet during an earlier state visit was cancelled due to the Pope’s deteriorating health.

The rescheduled meeting was only confirmed the morning it occurred, underscoring the uncertain nature of the Pope’s condition.

Despite health concerns, the Vatican noted that Pope Francis is "gradually recovering" and appreciated the King’s best wishes.

The exchange was especially poignant given King Charles’s own recent cancer diagnosis, which has seen him undergo treatment while continuing to carry out select duties.

According to reports, both parties exchanged personal gifts, and there was a sense of mutual support and encouragement throughout the meeting.

Banquet in Rome: Royal anniversary celebration

Later that evening, the King and Queen were hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella at a lavish state banquet in Rome’s historic Quirinale Palace.

In his address to the 150 guests, King Charles blended humour with diplomacy:

"It really is very good of you, Mr President, to lay on this small, romantic, candle-lit dinner for two..." he joked.

Among the attendees were tenor Andrea Bocelli, celebrity chef Giorgio Locatelli, hotelier Rocco Forte, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The evening’s menu included bottoni pasta with aubergine caponata, sea bass in salt crust, fried artichokes, and a fior di latte ice cream cake topped with raspberries.

In a sentimental touch, Queen Camilla wore the same ivory silk outfit she donned at her civil wedding ceremony in 2005, redesigned for the occasion.

A message of unity and peace

Earlier in the day, King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of the Italian Parliament.

His speech highlighted the enduring cultural and political ties between the UK and Italy, referencing both ancient Roman influence and modern global challenges.

Delivering part of his address in Italian, King Charles was met with standing ovations and extended applause. At one point, an Italian official began to close the session prematurely, assuming the speech had ended.

A warm reception across Italy

The royal couple’s visit has drawn enthusiastic crowds across Rome.

Onlookers gathered outside iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and the Temple of Venus, calling out "Carlo!" as the royals waved and posed for photos. Even their claret-coloured State Bentley caught the attention of local media.

The Royal Family’s official X account further celebrated the anniversary by sharing a video of royal guards performing Madness’s 1981 hit “It Must Be Love.”

