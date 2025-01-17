Pope Francis, aged 88, sustained a bruise to his right forearm after a fall at his residence in the Vatican on Thursday

Vatican City - Pope Francis, aged 88, sustained a bruise to his right forearm following a fall at his residence, the Santa Marta house, on Thursday.

The Vatican confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the pontiff's arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure and that no fractures were detected.

Images released by the Vatican showed Pope Francis with his arm in a soft sling during his meetings on Thursday morning.

Despite the injury, he continued with his scheduled activities for the day.

This incident marks the second fall in about six weeks for the pope, who had previously bruised his face in December after slipping and hitting his chin on his bedside table.

Health Concerns and Recent Medical History

Pope Francis, who has led the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, turned 88 in December and often uses a cane or a wheelchair due to knee and back pain.

In recent years, he has faced several health challenges, including influenza, diverticulitis, and hernia surgery.

Despite these issues, Francis downplayed concerns about his health in his recently published autobiography, stating, "I am well. The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs."

Public and Papal Response

The Vatican's statement assured the public that the injury was not severe and that the pontiff continued his daily duties.

An aide read a major speech to diplomats on behalf of Francis last week due to the effects of a cold.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, taking office in 2013.

Known for his humility, progressive views, and focus on social justice, he was the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas.

Throughout his papacy, he addressed various global issues, including poverty, climate change, and interfaith dialogue, earning widespread respect and admiration.

Catholic Church

The Catholic Church, one of the oldest religious institutions in the world, traces its origins to the teachings of Jesus Christ in the 1st century AD.

It is headquartered in Vatican City, an independent city-state enclaved within Rome, and is led by the Pope. The Church is characterised by its doctrines, sacraments, and liturgical traditions, and it has a global presence with over 1.3 billion members.

The Catholic Church has played a significant role in the history of Western civilisation, influencing art, culture, politics, and education.

