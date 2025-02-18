An air passenger has given an account of what happened shortly before an aeroplane crashed in Toronto, Canada

The Delta Airlines aircraft flew into Toronto from Minneapolis with 80 passengers and it crashed at the airport

After the plane turned upside down, many of the passengers were seen in a video struggling inside the fuselage but no one died

One of the passengers of the aircraft that crashed in Toronto has shared his experience after the incident.

The passenger shared what he felt before and during the near-death experience.

The passenger said the winds were not friendly when the airplane wanted to land. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade and Yaorusheng.

Source: Getty Images

The Delta Airlines aircraft crashed at the Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday, February 17.

All the 80 passengers onboard came out alive but some people were reported to have been injured.

According to the passenger who spoke in a video posted on YouTube by CNN, the winds were not friendly as the aircraft attempted to land.

John Nelson said:

"The winds were super gusty. The snow had kind of blown over the runways. It was routine, but like it was noticeable that there were kind of weird conditions. And when we hit, it was just super hard, like hit the ground and the plane went sideways and I believe, like it skidded on our side and then flipped over on our back where we ended up. There was like a big fireball on the left side of the plane. It was mass chaos. I was upside down. The lady next to me was upside down. We kind of let ourselves go and fell to hit the ceiling which is a sureal feeling. And then every body was just like 'get out, get out'. We could smell like jet fuel, and even now, I smell like jet fuel. And then we just crowded out the back of the airplane. The fire figters, the EMTs were there right away."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man survives air crash

@jeniffermontesdeoca4920 said:

"It's really good feeling to know that everybody got out alive, I hope the people in hospital get over their injuries in the best way. Blessings from México."

@VOTE.AMERICA said:

"Not often the entire plane survives they are some very lucky people and its so glad that they are safe and wish the ones injured a speedy recovery."

@johokeen1 said:

"A real miracle no one died. Hope the injured will recover well and soon. Take care."

@vibradiant said:

"A calm, non-blaming G-rated description of what had to be one of the most jarring events in aviation to be fully survived. I give you Canada Nice"

@christophergagliano2051 said:

"As a pilot myself and aerospace engineer I've only got one thing to say, "pick your days and pick your runways" if it was gusting to 37 knots I would say it was unsafe to fly or at least land."

Source: Legit.ng