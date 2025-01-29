Nigerian Airplane Crash-Landed at International Airport, Tyre Bursts into Flames, Location Announced
- A Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, causing the nose landing gear tyre to burst into flames upon touchdown
- Emergency responders swiftly evacuated all passengers, with no casualties reported
- Authorities are investigating the incident, and Max Air has yet to issue an official statement
A Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.
A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre upon touchdown, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop.
Emergency Response and Evacuation
According to Dailytrust, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and all passengers were safely evacuated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Authorities have commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident, while Max Air has yet to issue an official statement.
