A Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre upon touchdown, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

According to Dailytrust, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and all passengers were safely evacuated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident, while Max Air has yet to issue an official statement.

