A gas explosion in Ijora Badia, Lagos, injured 15 people on Sunday, caused by a gas leak mishandling ignited by a nearby flame

Emergency services swiftly extinguished the fire and safely evacuated remaining gas cylinders, preventing further damage

Authorities stressed the importance of proper gas handling to avoid similar incidents, citing a recent fatal gas explosion on the Otedola Bridge in March 2025

Lagos State, Nigeria - No fewer than 15 individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries following a gas explosion on Sunday afternoon in Ijora Badia, Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area, Lagos State.

The incident, which occurred around 4:10 pm, involved a 25kg gas cylinder in a mini shop containing five similar cylinders.

According to Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire resulted from a gas leak caused by mishandling and was ignited by a nearby flame, triggering a sudden explosion.

Fire extinguished and area secured

The fire, which emanated from a bungalow housing 15 self-contained rooms and seven shops, was swiftly extinguished by firefighters from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station.

Officials from LASEMA, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and LASAMBUS collaborated to secure the scene and evacuate the remaining gas cylinders safely.

Although no fatalities were reported, 15 victims suffered burn injuries; some received first aid at the scene, while others were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Lessons on safety and similar incidents

Adeseye highlighted the risks associated with improper handling of gas products and reiterated the importance of safety protocols to prevent such incidents.

The Lagos State Government continues to emphasise public awareness on safe gas usage. A similar explosion on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in March 2025 claimed five lives, underscoring the need for vigilance in handling flammable materials.

Gas explosion in Nigeria

Gas explosions in Nigeria are a recurring safety concern, often caused by improper handling of gas cylinders, leaks, or substandard equipment.

These incidents frequently result in injuries, fatalities, and property damage, as seen in the recent Ijora Badia explosion in Lagos, which injured 15 people.

Poor safety awareness, lack of enforcement of regulations, and inadequate public education contribute to the prevalence of such accidents.

Emergency response teams, including fire services and medical personnel, play a critical role in mitigating the impact of these explosions. Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of adhering to safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.

Vehicles destroyed as gas explosion rocks Katsina

Legit.ng earlier reported that a devastating gas explosion rocked Magama community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, November 15, injuring scores and destroying vehicles and houses.

The incident occurred at a filling station identified as ‘Walidan,’ where a truck carrying gas cylinders reportedly exploded. Eyewitnesses recount that the explosion resulted in extensive damage, leaving the community in shock, Daily Trust reported. Aliyu Muhammad, a resident of Magama, detailed the magnitude of the destruction.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response of law enforcement and military personnel, Vanguard reported.

