Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States (US) Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Donald Trump administration to withhold nearly $2 billion (£1.6bn) in payments to foreign aid organisations.

The payments were for work the organisations have already performed for the government.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the top court upheld a lower court ruling ordering the administration to release the funds to contractors and grant recipients of the US Agency for International Development and the State Department.

The BBC which noted the development said the Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 decision, declined to halt the lower court order that required the Trump administration to release the payment.

According to the US court, Judge Amir Ali's deadline for the immediate payment had now passed, and the district court should "clarify what obligations" the administration must fulfil to comply with the order.

More to follow...

