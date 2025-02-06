A strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck between the Greek islands of Amorgos and Santorini, prompting the evacuation of over 11,000 people

Authorities have taken precautionary measures and closed schools on several islands severely affected

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged calm and cooperation, as specialised units were despatched to the affected areas

Santorini, Greece – A strong earthquake was recorded between the Greek islands of Amorgos and Santorini on February 3, following days of consecutive tremors in the area.

The magnitude 5.2 quake, the strongest in recent days, occurred at 21:09 local time (19:09 GMT) at an estimated depth of 5km.

Source: Getty Images

Mass evacuation from Santorini

More than 11,000 people have already left Santorini, with around 7,000 departing by ferry and 4,000 by air.

While major damage has not been reported, authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure safety.

Santorini, which welcomes millions of tourists annually, is currently in its low season, meaning local residents and workers make up the majority of evacuees.

Precautionary measures and school closures

Schools on Santorini and neighbouring islands, including Anafi, Paros, Naxos, and Mykonos, will remain closed until Friday when authorities will decide on reopening.

Vassilis Kikilias, the climate and civil protection minister, announced that units of firefighters specialised in natural disasters, teams with special dogs, a mobile operations centre, and helicopters were being despatched to Santorini.

The coast guard and armed forces are also on standby to assist vulnerable people who wish to evacuate.

Prime Minister's assurance

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis struck an optimistic tone at a meeting of civil protection experts earlier on February 5.

He emphasised the importance of trusting science and scientists and assured that all necessary plans had been implemented.

Mitsotakis appealed to the islanders to "stay calm and cooperate with the authorities" and promised that the situation would be assessed daily.

Geological context

Santorini is part of the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, a chain of islands created by volcanoes, though the last major eruption was in the 1950s.

Greek authorities have stated that the recent tremors were related to tectonic plate movements, not volcanic activity.

Earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates in the earth's crust, and Santorini and the other Greek Islands are near a plate boundary.

