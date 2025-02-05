A fire at an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, claimed 17 lives and injured several others, with the blaze lasting nearly three hours

Emergency responders and locals struggled to control the intense fire, while the injured are receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities

Authorities have launched an investigation, and the state government has pledged support for victims while reviewing fire safety measures in schools

A devastating fire outbreak at an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, has claimed the lives of at least 17 students, with several others sustaining injuries.

The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday night, raging for nearly three hours before it was finally brought under control.

The cause of the inferno that claimed 17 lives is yet to be known as community mourns.

According to intelligence sources, the fire spread rapidly, consuming large sections of the school and leaving many students trapped.

Local residents and emergency responders made frantic efforts to douse the flames, but the intensity of the inferno made it difficult to contain in time to prevent heavy casualties.

Medical personnel onsite to attend to victims

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as students struggled to escape. Many suffered burns and other injuries as they attempted to flee the engulfing flames.

Medical personnel are currently providing treatment to the injured at nearby health facilities.

Fire incidents in Nigeria

In 2024, several fire incidents were recorded, including the Panteka market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, on January 17 which destroyed the timber section of the market as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Other incidents involved a building fire at Tudun Wada Quarters in Kano, causing seven casualties from smoke inhalation, and another at Horo Eastern by-pass depot resulting in one fatality.

There have also been fires in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on January 16, the IC World Emporia blaze in Gwarimpa, in the federal capital territory (FCT), on January 17, and the Sobi Hospital outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara state, on January 2.

In 2023, the Lagos State Fire Service recorded 1,642 fire incidents between January and June, with 42 deaths. The Kaduna State Fire Service also recorded 325 fire outbreaks, with 17 persons rescued, 26 injured, and 12 deaths.

Fire kills Secretary to the Government's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sokoto's State Secretary to the Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, lost a daughter and three of his children as a result of a fire incident.

The deceased was the wife of the permanent secretary (PS) of the state's ministry of sports and youth development, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello.

The fire engulfed the entire house while the family were sleeping, leaving only one person as a survivor.

