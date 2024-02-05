Buckingham Palace said diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer during King Charles' recent hospital procedure

King Charles has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties during his treatment which commenced today

The British monarch, however, will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

London, United Kingdom - King Charles 111 has been diagnosed with a form of cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Buckingham Palace says King Charles diagnosed with cancer Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

The statement disclosed that King Charles will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Explaining the reason for revealing details of his heath, the statement partially reads:

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

King Charles his medical team for their swift intervention and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

It was also announced via its X handle, @RoyalFamily on Monday, February 5.

King Charles admitted to the hospital

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles III was admitted to a private hospital in London, where he is expected to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, January 26, that the 75-year-old king will have his treatment at a London hospital.

It was learnt that it was the same clinic where the Princess of Wales was recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. The palace said King Charles' treatment would be confirmed as soon as it ended.

Source: Legit.ng