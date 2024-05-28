The family of Sudharsan Ithayachandran has been thrown into deep sorrow following his demise after his deportation

Ithayachandran's death has been greeted with a blame game as his family claimed the UK Home Office added to his travails

Lou Calvey, the director of the charity Asylum Matters, has reacted differently to the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Sri Lankan man identified simply as Sudharsan Ithayachandran is dead. The man reportedly passed away after he was deported to his home country.

Family blames the UK home office for the man's death. Image of the British Government Home Office for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen (iStock/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Family faulted the UK Home Office

As reported by The Guardian, Sudharsan Ithayachandran, the 41-year-old, was deported from the UK to Sri Lanka on 24 December 2019, during his wedding anniversary, after admitting to working illegally at Tesco (a British multinational retailer) and using false documents.

He was sent packing from the UK leaving behind his deaf wife named Subatra Sudharsan, aged 41 and son Priyan, aged 9 with his daughter Priyanka, aged 8.

According to the UK Guardian report published on Monday, May 27, all three are British citizens.

As reported by The Punch, the family blamed the Home Office, claiming Ithayachandran was left in deep depression at home, owing to his separation from his children. The family added that he was not eating or looking after himself properly.

Reacting to his death, his mother-in-law, Yasadora Nagendra, aged 60, whom he reportedly cared for, described him as “the pillar of the family”.

Also reacting, Lou Calvey, the director of the charity Asylum Matters, said:

"Serious questions must be answered about this heartbreaking case."

How UK Home office reportedly delayed the man's return to family

Meanwhile, the report noted that during an immigration tribunal ruling in November 2023, Judge Bonavero had accepted Ithayachandran’s appeal. The judge noted that he was allowed by right to live with his family in the UK.

Before his death, a legal counsel from MTC Solicitors, Naga Kandiah, his family lawyer, filed a judicial review against the Home Office about the delay in return visa issuance.

The man collapsed in his home

As reported by The Guardian, Ithayachandran was found collapsed at his Sri Lankan home on Sunday, May 19, and died after being taken to the hospital.

However, the appeal allowed Sudharsan Ithayachandran to return to the UK to be with his family, but he died in Sri Lanka while awaiting visa.

Overseas-bound Nigerian man dies

In another related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had passed away in his sleep hours after he announced his relocation abroad.

The young man named Okpani Ugochukwu shared what was supposed to be good news with his friends after concluding plans to travel.

Ugochukwu's plans have, however, failed to materialise as he reportedly did not wake up after sleeping the night before his journey, says Facebook user, Nwnkwo Ugochukwuo, who also wrote about it.

Source: Legit.ng