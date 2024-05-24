The Binance's head of financial crime compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, collapsed in a federal high court in Abuja during his trial for money laundering and foreign exchange violations

Gambaryan's counsel informed the court that his client was ill, and a letter had been filed to notify the court of his health condition

The Binance's head of financial crime compliance's wife, Yuki, also called for his release from detention

FCT, Abuja- Drama unfolded at a in Abuja on Thursday, May 23 when Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, collapsed in open court.

Gambaryan, seated at the back of the courtroom, did not immediately proceed to the dock when the registrar called the case.

Money Laundering Trial: Binance Executive Collapses in Court, Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

He eventually stood to approach the dock when Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, inquired about the whereabouts of the second defendant (Gambaryan).

The Cable reported that Gambaryan collapsed before reaching his destination, assisted by one of the defence lawyers as he walked towards the dock.

He was then helped back to his feet and seated in the front row.

Explaining the situation to the judge, Mark Mordi, Gambaryan’s counsel, informed the court that his client was ill, and a letter had been filed to notify the court of his health condition, the Cable reported

The lawyer said:

“My lord, the case may not certainly proceed today."

Gambaryan and Binance are on trial for money laundering allegations.

Court denies Gambaryan bail

However, on Friday, May 17, the court denied Gambaryan bail, citing the likelihood of him fleeing if released.

The court's decision, however, came two months after Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance's regional manager for Africa, escaped from the custody of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Nigeria.

Anjarwalla reportedly fled after guards escorted him to a nearby mosque for Ramadan prayers. He subsequently fled to Kenya, where he was reportedly arrested by the police.

Both Anjarwalla and Gambaryan were detained in February, and the defendants also faced tax evasion charges before the same court.

Binance executive wife demands release

Meanwhile, the Binance executive's wife has called for the release of her “sick” husband from the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje, Abuja, describing the facility as notorious.

Her plea on Thursday, May 23, came after her husband collapsed in front of the Federal High Court in Abuja during his trial for foreign exchange violations and money laundering, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement on Friday, May 24, by her public relations agent, Michael Hinkle, asserted that her husband, a former U.S. federal agent, is being unjustly detained in Nigeria, Nairametrics reported

She, however, urged the Nigerian government to release her ailing husband.

She said:

"I am once again calling for his immediate release. This punitive action against Tigran, intended to target his employer, has persisted long enough. My husband is ill and needs assistance. Please, show some sense of humanity."

Rep member accused of demanding $140m bribe

In a related development, Dominic Okafor, a member of the House of Representatives from Anambra state, was alleged to have demanded a $140 million bribe from Binance, Legit.ng reported

The lawmaker, however, attributed the claims to a smear campaign following his motion to probe the escape of a Binance executive from Nigerian custody.

Meanwhile, the rep member threatened legal action, stressing his background in the private sector and his long-standing affiliation with Rotary International as evidence of his integrity

