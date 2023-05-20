A young Nigerian man has reportedly died a few hours after announcing his intention to relocate abroad

The man Okpani Ugochukwu announced on Facebook that he has concluded plans to travel the next day for his masters

But social media reports have it that Ugochukwu slept and failed to wake as he was said to have died in his sleep

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who posted his plans to travel abroad on Facebook reportedly died a few hours later.

The young man named Okpani Ugochukwu shared what was supposed to be good news with his friends after concluding plans to travel.

Okpani Ugochukwu was supposed to move abroad for studies. Photo credit: Facebook/Okpani Ugochukwu.

Source: Facebook

Ugochukwu's plans have, however, failed to materialise as he reportedly did not wake up after sleeping the night before his journey, says Facebook user, Nwnkwo Ugochukwuo, who also wrote about it.

Nigerian man reportedly dies a few hours before moving abroad

Numerous social media reports seen on Facebook have it that he told his friends on the platform that he was ready to travel to pursue a masters degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng sighted the post on Ugochukwu's Facebook wall. It reads:

"It's a wrap. Blessed be God Forever. 22:00Hrs 2go. In Omnia Paratus. Put my name on that wall. MSc mode is fully activated."

But a few hours after the post, reports say that Ugochukwu has passed on. Many of them made a mourning post, tagging his account.

Another post on his handle shows that he celebrated his birthday six days ago. Legit.ng could not independently confirm his passage, but the report has gone viral on Facebook.

Facebook reactions to Okpani's reported passage

Ugochukwu Nwankwo said:

"He celebrated on his wall and his friends congratulated him. He slept and did not wake up. No sickness, no complain whatsoever! From Congratulations To RIP, in less than 24 hours."

Abraham Tochi Ann said:

"If you not stronger than them, don't tempt them. May his soul rest in peace."

Iyke Gallant Madumere said:

"Bro, the truth is that people need to know that not all are happy with your success. Not everything should be posted on Facebook."

Man and his wife get new house from their daughter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad built a big house for her parents.

The man and his wife had no idea of what was coming their way because the lady packaged it as a surprise.

They were overwhelmed with happiness when they were led into the spacious mansion.

Source: Legit.ng