France, Paris- The French education minister, Gabriel Attal, has announced plans to ban female Muslim students from wearing the abaya, a long, loose-fitting overgarment, on school grounds.

Attal said the government intends to convey "clear rules" on the matter to school officials across the country, TRTWorld reported

France bans Muslim overgarment 'abaya' in schools

He stated this while speaking with broadcaster TF1 on Sunday, August 27.

Speaking further, he disclosed plans to meet with school officials starting next week.

According to him, the discussion will help the school officials enforce the ban on the robe-like dress that covers the entire body.

The planned abaya ban is the latest in France's several limitations on Islamic clothing.

Source: Legit.ng