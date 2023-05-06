Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory letter to King Charles III on his coronation

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory letter to King Charles III following his coronation on Saturday, May 6.

In the letter sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu conveyed his warmest congratulations to King Charles III and expressed his hope that the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger during the new king's reign.

The president-elect also commended King Charles III's lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity and urged him to continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the underprivileged people in Africa and around the world.

Tinubu hopes for future engagement and meetings with King Charles III

President-elect Tinubu also expressed his anticipation for further engagements with King Charles III and the opportunity for a meeting in the near future, as both of them had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

He ended the letter by rejoicing with King Charles III on his coronation and praying that God Almighty grant him strength and wisdom to make his reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of Great Britain but for the entire world.

King Charles III's formally crowned

On Saturday, the world watched as the British monarchy celebrated the coronation of King Charles III.

The rich tradition and splendour of the British monarchy were on full display as the new king was crowned with the appellation of King Charles III.

As the first king to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, King Charles III inherits a unique place in history and is expected to follow in the glorious footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and even surpass her achievements in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Read full text of Tinubu's letter to King Charles III

May 6, 2023

Charles III

King of England,

Buckingham Palace,

United Kingdom.

Your Majesty King Charles III

CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR CORONATION

The splendour of British monarchy and the rich tradition came to the fore again on Saturday and the world literally came to a standstill as you are crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation.

It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.

As the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I also hope that during your reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain will continue and even become stronger in the interests of our two countries.

I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom and make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of the Great Britain, but for the entire world.

Please rest assured of my highest regards always.

Sincerely yours,

Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

President-elect,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

What King Charles III said after being crowned

