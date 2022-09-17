Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has jetted out of the country to represent Nigeria at the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London

FCT, Abuja - Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, has departed the country to join the royal family and other world leaders at several events lined up for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The spokesperson to the vice president, Laolu Akande, made this known on Saturday, September 17, The Vanguard reported.

The funeral service, which is scheduled to hold on Monday, will have in attendance members of the Commonwealth, Heads of state, governors-general, prime ministers, and foreign royal families.

Why is Osinbajo traveling to UK before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

Ahead of the service, Osinbajo will be among the guests that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will receive at a reception in Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Also, the vice president is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, earlier on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the Commonwealth and the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The 96 years old monarch died on September 8 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The vice president is expected back in the country after the state funeral on Monday.

