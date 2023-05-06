King Charles III’s coronation has captured the interest of many as clips from the events grace the internet

A beautiful African woman identified as Eva Omaghomi recently caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space as she arrived at the event in a traditional Yoruba attire

Different pictures of Eva made the rounds online, with netizens showering appreciation for her rich cultural display

A lady identified as Eva Omaghomi recently stirred a buzz online as she arrived at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey in central London.

The pictures of Eva became the centre of attention as she arrived at the historic event venue decked out in stunning Yoruba traditional attire.

Nigerian woman, Eva Omaghomi glammed in Yoruba attire at King Charles III's coronation Credit: @channelstelevison

Source: Instagram

As predicted, the images elicited a rush of emotions from Nigerians on Twitter, with many taking to the platform to express their opinions on the breathtaking ensemble.

Many people praised her decision to use such an occasion to showcase the depth of Yoruba culture, which set her apart from the mass of visitors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Further information on Eva Omaghomi’s background states that she is a cultural anthropologist by academic training and was appointed by King Charles in 2021 as his Director of Community Engagement.

See her pictures below

Nigerians react

likavogue:

"She looks gorgeous. The African style is so regal."

urenmanatural:

"She looks AMAZING and REGAL!!! "

a_sip_of_tee':

"Nigeria well represented ."

wh__aley:

"She looks outstanding and exquisite but does she also know it not an owambe party. ❤️"

d_nugos:

"Nigeria or nothing outstanding and different....... All this designers their eye go don ."

didi.fabrics:

"If na here Dem go see shes not Lagos enough , him mama na Igbo. "

Photos as Buhari joins other leaders at King Charles III's coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other Commonwealth leaders at the Marlborough House in the United Kingdom in preparation for King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

The ceremony would become the first royal coronation in England in over 70 years when the late Queen Elizabeth was coronated.

As reported by TheCable, King Charles III's coronation ceremony is slated to hold on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony symbolises welcoming the monarch as the leader of the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng