A former deputy Senate president in Nigeria has been accused of child trafficking and an attempted organ harvesting in the UK

Ike Ekweremadu is facing trial alongside his wife Beatrice after the couple's 'illegal' attempt to get an organ donor for their daughter, Sonia who needs a kidney transplant

The UK attorney general, Suella Braverman is also expected to make a decision on whether the Ekweremadu's case can be transferred to Nigeria for the continuation of trial

The trial of a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice continued today, Thursday, June 30, at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom.

While prosecutors are insisting that Ukpo David, the alleged kidney donor, is 15 years old, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had said that the birth certificate and National Identity Number slip presented by the boy for the issuance of a passport show he is 21-years-old.

At the hearing in court, while Ekweremadu was denied bail because he is a flight risk, the matter was adjourned to July 7, and further transferred to the Westminster Magistrate.

UK attorney general will decide whether the trial of the Ekweremadus can be transferred to Nigeria. Photo: BBC, Wiki

Source: UGC

Channels Television reports that the transfer of the matter to Westminster is to allow the UK attorney general, Suella Braverman to determine whether the Ekweremadus can be tried in Nigeria or the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also, a delegation from the Nigerian High Commission in the UK was reported to be present at the court for the Thursday, June 30, hearing in Uxbridge.

The Nigerian lawmaker's travail followed his moves to get an organ donor to initiate a kidney transplant for his sick daughter, Sonia.

According to the UK prosecutor, the prospective donor David Ukpo for the organ is reportedly 15 years old and was picked from the streets in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ekweremadu's wife denied special request in court as their 2 sons make first appearance since parent's arrest

Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, has been denied her request to appear by her husband's side in court on Thursday, June 30.

A wife to a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Beatrice had told the court that she had not seen her husband since last Thursday's hearing.

Their two sons were also present at the court as their father made an appearance over charges bordering on child trafficking and attempted organ harvesting.

Hope rises for Ekweremadu as Buhari's govt hires lawyers to defend him

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian government had hired lawyers to defend Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ harvesting.

On Wednesday, June 29, Senate President Ahmad Lawan noted that the government has already employed a team of seasoned legal practitioners on the issue through the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom.

Lawan after a closed-door session with senators told journalists that the commission has been providing all consular services including the engagement of lawyers to defend Ekweremadu.

He added that a delegation from its committee on foreign affairs will pay a visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, on Friday, July 1.

Source: Legit.ng