A former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu seems to be getting the support of his kinsmen from Enugu state

The people under the auspices of the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League called on individuals and groups including the Nigerian government to throw their weight behind the embattled lawmaker

According to the group, it is important that all due process is following throughout the investigation and trial of Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom

Following the arrest and arraignment of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom, some of his kinsmen have demanded due process in their trial.

The Punch reports that Ekweremadu's kinsmen under the aegis of Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League called on the Nigerian government, the African sub-regional institutions and the Igbo community to ensure that the embattled lawmaker and his wife get a fair trial.

Ekweremadu's kinsmen have called for due process to be carried out in the UK investigation of the allegations against the lawmaker. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: UGC

In a statement released by the coordinating chairman, Chijioke Ezekwe, the group said it is important that all, including Nigerians in the diaspora, impress on the British authorities to carry out the due process on the Ekweremadu's case.

Stating that the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League stands with the Ekweremadus, Ezekwe called for justice for the lawmaker and his family.

His words:

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government, ECOWAS, African Union, Nigerian Senate, Igbo communities both home and in the Diaspora to impress on the British authorities to ensure that due process is followed in carrying out their investigations on the case.

“We stand with Ekweremadu and his family and will remain so till the end of this case.”

