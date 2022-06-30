The Uxbridge Magistrate court in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday, June 30, dismissed Senator Ike Ekweremadu

According to the court, the former Nigerian deputy Senate president is a powerful man and as such a flight risk

Added to this, the prosecution claimed that the supposed kidney donor, David Ukpo, is 15 years old

United Kingdom - The embattled former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate court in the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday, June 30, over organ harvesting charges.

In the chamber, it was gathered that Ekweremadu spoke twice confirming his name and date of birth, Channels TV reports.

The UK court has dismissed Ekweremadu's bail application (Photo: @iamekweremadu)

Source: Twitter

The hearing was attended by some members of the Nigerian High Commission in Britain and two of the senator's sons.

The prosecution also stated that no bail can be applied to Ekweremadu because he is a very powerful man and of course flight risk, meaning he is a person thought likely to leave the country before the actual hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It also noted that the case involves a child and modern slavery.

During the proceeding, the prosecutor claimed that David Ukpo, the supposed organ donor who alleged that he was forced to donate his kidney to Ekweremadu's daughter, is 15 years.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

Hope rises for Ekweremadu as Buhari's govt hires lawyers to defend him

Meanwhile, the federal government had hired lawyers to defend Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ harvesting.

This was revealed on Wednesday, June 29, by Senate President Ahmad Lawan who noted that the government has already employed a team of seasoned legal practitioners on the issue through the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom.

In fact, after a closed-door session with senators, Lawan told journalists that the commission has been providing all consular services including the engagement of lawyers to defend Ekweremadu.

Added to this, Lawan said a delegation from its committee on foreign affairs will pay a visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, on Friday, July 1.

Source: Legit.ng