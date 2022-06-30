Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, has been denied her request to appear by her husband's side in court on Thursday, June 30

The Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the United Kindom on Thursday, June 30, denied the request by Beatrice, the wife of a former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu to appear by his side.

Channels Television reports that Beatrice had asked the court to allow her to make an appearance by the lawmaker's side because she had not seen him since the last hearing last Thursday, June 23.

While the lawmaker was allowed to speak twice in court - confirming his name and date of birth - his wife Beatrice's request was denied.

Their two sons were also at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court when their father reappeared on Thursday, June 30.

Speaker Gbajabiamila promises to step in

It was gathered that Ekweremadu's trial which was adjourned till July 7, was fast-tracked barely 24 hours after Nigeria's speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said diplomatic pressure would be applied to ensure the embattled lawmaker gets a fair hearing.

In addition, Gbajibiamila had also assured his colleagues at the Lower Chamber that he would secure a meeting with the speaker of the UK parliament to seek ways the Ekweremadus could get justice.

Hope rises for Ekweremadu as Buhari's govt hires lawyers to defend him

Meanwhile, the federal government had hired lawyers to defend Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ harvesting.

On Wednesday, June 29, Senate President Ahmad Lawan noted that the government has already employed a team of seasoned legal practitioners on the issue through the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom.

Lawan after a closed-door session with senators told journalists that the commission has been providing all consular services including the engagement of lawyers to defend Ekweremadu.

He added that a delegation from its committee on foreign affairs will pay a visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, on Friday, July 1.

