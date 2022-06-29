The federal government has hired lawyers to defend Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, over allegations of organ harvesting.

This was revealed on Wednesday, June 29, by Senate President Ahmad Lawan who noted that the government has already employed a team of seasoned legal practitioners on the issue through the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom.

FG has hired lawyers to defend Ekweremadu (Photo: @iamekweremadu)

Source: Twitter

In fact, after a closed-door session with senators, Lawan told journalists that the commission has been providing all consular services including the engagement of lawyers to defend Ekweremadu

Added to this, Lawan said a delegation from its committee on foreign affairs will pay a visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, on Friday, July 1, The Nation reports.

He explained that the decision to wade into Ekweremadu’s arrest and detention over allegations of organ harvesting was against the backdrop of a briefing received by the Nigerian High Commissioner to London.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further disclosed that the Senate would engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian High Commission in London on the recent arrest of Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the London Metropolitan Police in the UK.

He said:

“I had a personal engagement with our Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain, Alhaji Isola Sarafa, who has done so well to establish contact with our colleague, who has been able to get his team to be in the court at Uxbridge where Ekweremadu was taken to.

“The high Commission has also been able to provide some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend our colleague.

“We commend them for giving attention to the issue at stake. Equally, the Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister has been engaged here, so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes steps to provide diplomatic support for our colleague.

“Because this issue is already in court, we have limited opportunity to discuss beyond what we have done so far.

“But I want to ensure the family of our colleague, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Nigerians, that the Senate will continue to engage with our ministry of foreign affairs as well as our high commission in London.

“The High Commission has done so much but we still expect that it will continue to provide any other further consular services.

“We have also mandated our committee on foreign affairs to engage with the British high commission here in Nigeria, to find more details on this case, as as far as the high commission is involved.

“There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days for London for that purpose.

“I want to urge all federal government institutions that can do anything to ensure that justice prevails in this case, that they do so.”

Source: Legit.ng