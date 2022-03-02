On Wednesday, March 2, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UN in its resolution also called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces, in a global expression of outrage that highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation.

At the emergency session of the UN general assembly, 141 voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo credit: @UN_PGA

Source: Twitter

According to The Guardian UK, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution presented at the emergency session of the UN’s general assembly.

Legit.ng gathers that five countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.

Here is a full list of how the countries voted, according to a tweet by Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Countries that voted in support of Ukraine

Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua-Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Bahrain Barbados Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Bosnia-Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Cabo Verde Cambodia Canada Chad Chile Colombia Comoros Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt Estonia Fiji Finland France Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Grenada Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Isreal Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia (FS) Monaco Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherland New Zealand Niger Nigeria North Macedonia Norway Oman Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Romania Rwanda Saint Kitts-Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent-Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome-Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad-Tobago Tunisia Turkey Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirate United Kingdom United States Uruguay Vanuatu Yemen Zambia

Countries that voted in support of Russia

Belarus Democratic People's Republic of Korea Eritrea Russian Federation Syrian Arab Republic

Countries that abstained

Algeria Angola Armenia Bangladesh Bolivia Burundi Central African Republic China Congo Cuba El Salvador Equatorial Guinea India Iran Iraq Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Madagascar Mali Mongolia Mozambique Namibia Nicaragua Pakistan Senegal South Africa South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Tajikistan Uganda United Republic of Tanzania Viet Nam Zimbabwe

While the resolution is not legally binding, it is an expression of the views of the UN membership, aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to stop the invasion.

