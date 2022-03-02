Global site navigation

UN Resolution: List of Countries that Voted Against Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and Those that Supported It
Europe

UN Resolution: List of Countries that Voted Against Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and Those that Supported It

by  Nurudeen Lawal

On Wednesday, March 2, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UN in its resolution also called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces, in a global expression of outrage that highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation.

At the emergency session of the UN general assembly, 141 voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo credit: @UN_PGA


According to The Guardian UK, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution presented at the emergency session of the UN’s general assembly.

Legit.ng gathers that five countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.

Here is a full list of how the countries voted, according to a tweet by Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Countries that voted in support of Ukraine

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Andorra
  4. Antigua-Barbuda
  5. Argentina
  6. Australia
  7. Austria
  8. Bahamas
  9. Bahrain
  10. Barbados
  11. Belgium
  12. Belize
  13. Benin
  14. Bhutan
  15. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  16. Botswana
  17. Brazil
  18. Brunei Darussalam
  19. Bulgaria
  20. Cabo Verde
  21. Cambodia
  22. Canada
  23. Chad
  24. Chile
  25. Colombia
  26. Comoros
  27. Costa Rica
  28. Côte d'Ivoire
  29. Croatia
  30. Cyprus
  31. Czech Republic
  32. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  33. Denmark
  34. Djibouti
  35. Dominica
  36. Dominican Republic
  37. Ecuador
  38. Egypt
  39. Estonia
  40. Fiji
  41. Finland
  42. France
  43. Gabon
  44. Gambia
  45. Georgia
  46. Germany
  47. Ghana
  48. Greece
  49. Grenada
  50. Guatemala
  51. Guyana
  52. Haiti
  53. Honduras
  54. Hungary
  55. Iceland
  56. Indonesia
  57. Ireland
  58. Isreal
  59. Italy
  60. Jamaica
  61. Japan
  62. Jordan
  63. Kenya
  64. Kiribati
  65. Kuwait
  66. Latvia
  67. Lebanon
  68. Lesotho
  69. Liberia
  70. Libya
  71. Liechtenstein
  72. Lithuania
  73. Luxembourg
  74. Malawi
  75. Malaysia
  76. Maldives
  77. Malta
  78. Marshall Islands
  79. Mauritania
  80. Mauritius
  81. Mexico
  82. Micronesia (FS)
  83. Monaco
  84. Montenegro
  85. Myanmar
  86. Nauru
  87. Nepal
  88. Netherland
  89. New Zealand
  90. Niger
  91. Nigeria
  92. North Macedonia
  93. Norway
  94. Oman
  95. Palau
  96. Panama
  97. Papua New Guinea
  98. Paraguay
  99. Peru
  100. Philippines
  101. Poland
  102. Portugal
  103. Qatar
  104. Republic of Korea
  105. Republic of Moldova
  106. Romania
  107. Rwanda
  108. Saint Kitts-Nevis
  109. Saint Lucia
  110. Saint Vincent-Grenadines
  111. Samoa
  112. San Marino
  113. Sao Tome-Principe
  114. Saudi Arabia
  115. Serbia
  116. Seychelles
  117. Sierra Leone
  118. Singapore
  119. Slovakia
  120. Slovenia
  121. Solomon Islands
  122. Somalia
  123. Spain
  124. Suriname
  125. Sweden
  126. Switzerland
  127. Thailand
  128. Timor-Leste
  129. Tonga
  130. Trinidad-Tobago
  131. Tunisia
  132. Turkey
  133. Tuvalu
  134. Ukraine
  135. United Arab Emirate
  136. United Kingdom
  137. United States
  138. Uruguay
  139. Vanuatu
  140. Yemen
  141. Zambia

Countries that voted in support of Russia

  1. Belarus
  2. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
  3. Eritrea
  4. Russian Federation
  5. Syrian Arab Republic

Countries that abstained

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Armenia
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Bolivia
  6. Burundi
  7. Central African Republic
  8. China
  9. Congo
  10. Cuba
  11. El Salvador
  12. Equatorial Guinea
  13. India
  14. Iran
  15. Iraq
  16. Kazakhstan
  17. Kyrgyzstan
  18. Lao People's Democratic Republic
  19. Madagascar
  20. Mali
  21. Mongolia
  22. Mozambique
  23. Namibia
  24. Nicaragua
  25. Pakistan
  26. Senegal
  27. South Africa
  28. South Sudan
  29. Sri Lanka
  30. Sudan
  31. Tajikistan
  32. Uganda
  33. United Republic of Tanzania
  34. Viet Nam
  35. Zimbabwe

While the resolution is not legally binding, it is an expression of the views of the UN membership, aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to stop the invasion.

Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 115 young men who are Nigerians, on Tuesday, March 1 offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The men who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

Attempts to take their photographs were stopped by the embassy officials. The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

