UN Resolution: List of Countries that Voted Against Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and Those that Supported It
On Wednesday, March 2, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UN in its resolution also called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces, in a global expression of outrage that highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation.
According to The Guardian UK, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution presented at the emergency session of the UN’s general assembly.
Legit.ng gathers that five countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.
Here is a full list of how the countries voted, according to a tweet by Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Countries that voted in support of Ukraine
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua-Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Chad
- Chile
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Isreal
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia (FS)
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Myanmar
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherland
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea
- Republic of Moldova
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts-Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent-Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome-Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad-Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirate
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
- Zambia
Countries that voted in support of Russia
- Belarus
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea
- Eritrea
- Russian Federation
- Syrian Arab Republic
Countries that abstained
- Algeria
- Angola
- Armenia
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- China
- Congo
- Cuba
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lao People's Democratic Republic
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nicaragua
- Pakistan
- Senegal
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Tajikistan
- Uganda
- United Republic of Tanzania
- Viet Nam
- Zimbabwe
While the resolution is not legally binding, it is an expression of the views of the UN membership, aimed at increasing pressure on Russia to stop the invasion.
Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 115 young men who are Nigerians, on Tuesday, March 1 offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The men who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.
Attempts to take their photographs were stopped by the embassy officials. The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.
