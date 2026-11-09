Residents of Maputo, Mozambique's capital, will observe a regional public holiday on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The holiday, known as Maputo Day, marks the African territory's elevation to city status on November 10, 1887

Maputo Day applies only to the capital, meaning the rest of Mozambique will operate as normal on Tuesday

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Maputo, Mozambique - Residents of Maputo, Mozambique's capital, will observe a regional public holiday on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The occasion, known as Maputo Day, commemorates a significant milestone in the city's history.

Maputo Day in Daniel Chapo-led Mozambique commemorates the capital’s elevation to city status on November 10, 1887. Photo credit: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

The public holiday gives people a break from their normal daily routines and affords them time to focus on personal activities.

The occasion honours November 10, 1887, the date on which Maputo, then called Lourenço Marques under Portuguese colonial rule, was officially elevated to city status. The city has since recognised this date each year as a local public holiday.

What does Maputo Day mean for city?

Unlike Mozambique's national public holidays, Maputo Day is a regional observance that applies exclusively within the boundaries of the capital.

Residents and workers based in Maputo should be aware of the holiday and check for any changes to business hours, government services, and public operations on Tuesday.

Holiday doesn't affect nationwide operations

Businesses, government offices, and other institutions outside Maputo are not affected by the observance and are expected to run on a normal schedule throughout the day. The regional nature of the holiday means that people living and working elsewhere in the country will not be entitled to a day off on this occasion.

The annual recognition of Maputo Day reflects the city's effort to preserve and honour its historical development, marking the moment it formally attained city status more than a century ago.

Lebanon declares November 23 public holiday

In a similar development, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has declared Monday, November 23, 2026, a public holiday to mark the country's Independence Day, which falls on Sunday, November 22.

The directive was issued through Memorandum No. 25/2026, published by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declares Monday, November 23, 2026, a public holiday to mark the country's Independence Day. Photo credit: @IsraelNews365

Source: Twitter

The Lebanese Ministry of Information confirmed the announcement.

Public administrations, government institutions and municipalities across the country are to remain closed on the designated day.

Read more on public holidays

Borno state declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Babagana Zulum-led Borno administration announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

The Islamic Hijri New Year marks the first day of Muharram, the opening month on the Islamic lunar calendar.

In a statement, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Nigerian state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Source: Legit.ng