Kuwait Nursing Salaries 2026: How Much Foreign Nurses Can Earn Monthly
- Market estimates put monthly basic pay for registered staff nurses in Kuwait at between KWD 600 and KWD 1,000
- Senior and specialised nurses could earn up to KWD 1,500 monthly, with salary depending on qualifications and experience
- Foreign nurses are advised to compare full employment packages, not just basic salary, before accepting any offer in Kuwait
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Kuwait City, Kuwait - Foreign nurses considering a move to Kuwait could earn between KWD 600 and KWD 1,000 monthly as registered staff nurses, based on market estimates drawn from recruitment offers and reported employment experiences.
The figures are not official salary scales published by Kuwait's Ministry of Health (MOH). Actual pay depends on an applicant's qualifications, verified clinical experience, job classification, specialisation, and the specific terms of their contract.
How much do nurses earn at each level?
Assistant nurses and nursing technicians may earn around KWD 400 per month, while entry-level registered staff nurses could receive approximately KWD 600. Nurses with ward or unit experience may earn around KWD 800, and those with speciality certifications could receive KWD 1,000. Senior nurses and charge nurses may earn between KWD 1,200 and KWD 1,500.
Using an indicative exchange rate of KWD 1 to N306.13 as of Thursday, September 3, 2026, those figures translate roughly as follows:
- KWD 400: approximately N122,000
- KWD 600: approximately N184,000
- KWD 800: approximately N245,000
- KWD 1,000: approximately N306,000
- KWD 1,200: approximately N367,000
- KWD 1,500: approximately N459,000
These conversions cover basic salary only and do not include accommodation, transport, annual air tickets, or other benefits that may form part of a full employment package.
Public and private hospitals hiring foreign nurses
Foreign nurses may find work in Kuwait's government hospitals or private facilities. Major public institutions include Amiri Hospital, Al-Adan Hospital, Al-Jahra Hospital, Farwaniya Hospital, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, and Al-Sabah Hospital. Private providers such as New Mowasat Hospital, Royale Hayat Hospital, Dar Al Shifa Hospital, Taiba Hospital, Al Salam International Hospital, and Hadi Hospital also hire nursing professionals.
Pay can vary considerably between employers, particularly for roles in intensive care, emergency medicine, neonatal care, dialysis, and operating theatres.
Benefits such as employer-provided accommodation, housing allowances, transport, health insurance, and return flights can significantly affect what a nurse actually takes home each month. Two nurses on the same basic salary could end up with very different disposable incomes depending on whether their employer covers housing.
Applicants should also take note of contract terms covering annual leave, overtime, on-call payments, licensing costs, and end-of-service benefits before signing anything. A verbal promise of better pay should never replace a detailed written contract.
Nurses with a bachelor's degree and experience in specialised clinical areas generally have stronger prospects than diploma holders with less experience. Previous Gulf employment may also be an advantage for certain roles.
Before committing to relocation, applicants are advised to confirm current licensing and examination requirements directly with Kuwaiti authorities and prospective employers, and to obtain a written offer that clearly separates basic salary from allowances.
Kuwait publishes what workers are entitled to
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that under Article 67 of Kuwait's Labour Law, workers have a legally protected right to a paid weekly rest day of at least 24 consecutive hours after every six consecutive working days.
The law, however, does not prevent employers from asking staff to work on that designated rest day.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.