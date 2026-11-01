Market estimates put monthly basic pay for registered staff nurses in Kuwait at between KWD 600 and KWD 1,000

Senior and specialised nurses could earn up to KWD 1,500 monthly, with salary depending on qualifications and experience

Foreign nurses are advised to compare full employment packages, not just basic salary, before accepting any offer in Kuwait

Kuwait City, Kuwait - Foreign nurses considering a move to Kuwait could earn between KWD 600 and KWD 1,000 monthly as registered staff nurses, based on market estimates drawn from recruitment offers and reported employment experiences.

The figures are not official salary scales published by Kuwait's Ministry of Health (MOH). Actual pay depends on an applicant's qualifications, verified clinical experience, job classification, specialisation, and the specific terms of their contract.

Salaries in Kuwait are tax-free, and many employers provide additional benefits like housing or housing allowances, medical insurance, and annual airfare. Photo credit: @visegrad24

Source: Twitter

How much do nurses earn at each level?

Assistant nurses and nursing technicians may earn around KWD 400 per month, while entry-level registered staff nurses could receive approximately KWD 600. Nurses with ward or unit experience may earn around KWD 800, and those with speciality certifications could receive KWD 1,000. Senior nurses and charge nurses may earn between KWD 1,200 and KWD 1,500.

Using an indicative exchange rate of KWD 1 to N306.13 as of Thursday, September 3, 2026, those figures translate roughly as follows:

KWD 400: approximately N122,000

KWD 600: approximately N184,000

KWD 800: approximately N245,000

KWD 1,000: approximately N306,000

KWD 1,200: approximately N367,000

KWD 1,500: approximately N459,000

These conversions cover basic salary only and do not include accommodation, transport, annual air tickets, or other benefits that may form part of a full employment package.

Public and private hospitals hiring foreign nurses

Foreign nurses may find work in Kuwait's government hospitals or private facilities. Major public institutions include Amiri Hospital, Al-Adan Hospital, Al-Jahra Hospital, Farwaniya Hospital, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, and Al-Sabah Hospital. Private providers such as New Mowasat Hospital, Royale Hayat Hospital, Dar Al Shifa Hospital, Taiba Hospital, Al Salam International Hospital, and Hadi Hospital also hire nursing professionals.

Pay can vary considerably between employers, particularly for roles in intensive care, emergency medicine, neonatal care, dialysis, and operating theatres.

Benefits such as employer-provided accommodation, housing allowances, transport, health insurance, and return flights can significantly affect what a nurse actually takes home each month. Two nurses on the same basic salary could end up with very different disposable incomes depending on whether their employer covers housing.

Applicants should also take note of contract terms covering annual leave, overtime, on-call payments, licensing costs, and end-of-service benefits before signing anything. A verbal promise of better pay should never replace a detailed written contract.

Nurses with a bachelor's degree and experience in specialised clinical areas generally have stronger prospects than diploma holders with less experience. Previous Gulf employment may also be an advantage for certain roles.

Before committing to relocation, applicants are advised to confirm current licensing and examination requirements directly with Kuwaiti authorities and prospective employers, and to obtain a written offer that clearly separates basic salary from allowances.

Kuwait publishes what workers are entitled to

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that under Article 67 of Kuwait's Labour Law, workers have a legally protected right to a paid weekly rest day of at least 24 consecutive hours after every six consecutive working days.

The law, however, does not prevent employers from asking staff to work on that designated rest day.

Source: Legit.ng