The US Embassy's Public Diplomacy Section in Abuja brought together leaders from the ELTAN FCT Chapter for a networking event

Public Diplomacy Officer Raisa Dukas spotlighted American-style teaching tools, methodologies, and pedagogy at the gathering

The US Mission Nigeria linked the event to its Freedom250 celebrations and its broader education partnership with Nigerian teachers

The United States Embassy in Nigeria hosted senior members of the English Language Teachers Association of Nigeria (ELTAN), FCT Chapter, at a professional networking event organised by its Public Diplomacy Section in Abuja.

The embassy announced the event on August 11, 2026, via its official X account, describing it as a gathering aimed at strengthening cooperation between American and Nigerian educators around the teaching and development of English language skills in Nigeria's capital.

US Embassy Nigeria hosts ELTAN educators in Abuja, strengthening cooperation in English language teaching. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x

Source: Twitter

US shares teaching resources with Nigerian educators

Public Diplomacy Officer Raisa Dukas addressed attendees at the event, drawing attention to the creative tools, teaching methodologies, and pedagogical approaches that define American-style education. Her remarks were focused on how these resources could be adopted or adapted by Nigerian teachers to improve classroom outcomes.

The embassy framed the event as part of a wider effort by the US Mission in Nigeria to equip local educators with the knowledge and materials they need to prepare the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

"As we celebrate #Freedom250, the U.S. Mission Nigeria is working with Nigeria's dedicated educators, sharing U.S. resources, innovation, and the tools needed to inspire the next generation of leaders," the embassy wrote in its post.

See the X post below:

Freedom250 as a backdrop for education diplomacy

The timing of the event was tied to the Freedom250 anniversary, which marks 250 years since American independence. The US Mission in Nigeria has used the occasion to engage across multiple sectors, with education emerging as one of the key areas of focus in its Nigeria engagement calendar.

The Abuja event reflects an ongoing interest by the US Embassy in supporting English language instruction across Nigeria, particularly through professional development opportunities for teachers working in the Federal Capital Territory.

US embassy announces pre-departure orientation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria announced on X on December 15 that it would host a Spring Pre-departure Orientation for students preparing to study in the United States. The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm WAT.

According to the Embassy, the orientation would be held virtually and at the U.S. Consulate General, located at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng