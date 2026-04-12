Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme broke down

The U.S. president accused Iran of using threats and alleged naval mines to intimidate global shipping and disrupt a key oil transit route

Trump warned of military retaliation against any Iranian action, raising fears of escalation and potential disruption to global energy markets

United States President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to begin enforcing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following stalled negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

The order signals a sharp escalation in tensions around one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Strait of Hormuz's waterway remains a key route for global crude exports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The directive was announced in a statement posted on Truth Social on Sunday, April 12, after talks between Washington and Tehran failed to resolve key disagreements.

Trump said discussions had advanced on several fronts but broke down over what he described as the central issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Naval blockade order raises global concerns

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy… will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump declared.

He accused Iran of creating instability in the waterway by suggesting that naval mines may have been deployed.

According to him, such claims were being used to pressure international shipping and influence global trade routes.

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israel attack. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The U.S. president also stated that American forces had been tasked with intercepting vessels suspected of making payments to Iran for safe passage.

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

Warnings issued over possible confrontation

Trump added that the U.S. military would begin efforts to remove any mines believed to have been placed in the strait. He also issued a strong warning against any hostile action directed at American forces or commercial shipping.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital link between the Persian Gulf and international markets. A large share of global oil supply passes through the narrow channel, making any disruption a matter of worldwide economic concern.

Trump indicated that allied nations could take part in enforcing the blockade, though he did not identify specific partners. He maintained that the United States would not permit what he described as unlawful financial demands on shipping operations.

There has been no official response from Iranian authorities at the time of reporting.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng