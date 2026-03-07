Russia reportedly provided Iran with intelligence capable of targeting US military assets in the Persian Gulf

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the intelligence sharing had not affected US operations against Iran

Ukrainian ambassador tDo the US, Olga Stefanishyna, stated that Ukraine offered expertise to allies on defending against Iranian Shahed drones

Russia has reportedly provided Iran with information that could help Tehran target American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region.

This was revealed by two officials familiar with US intelligence.

Recent reports indicate Russia is providing Iran with information that could help Tehran strike US military forces in the Gulf. Photo credit: Contribution/ Gavriil Grigorov

Source: Getty Images

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, emphasised that US intelligence has not found evidence that Moscow is directing Iran on how to use the information, even as the US and Israel continue airstrikes and Iran fires retaliatory missiles, Associated Press reported.

Moscow’s involvement in Iran conflict

The sharing of intelligence marks the first indication that Russia has sought to involve itself in the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Russia maintains diplomatic and economic ties with Tehran, which has faced years of international isolation due to its nuclear programme and support for proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

White House officials have downplayed the reports without denying the intelligence sharing. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday,

“It clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them.”

US officials respond to intelligence reports

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS’ 60 Minutes that the U.S. is “tracking everything” and incorporating the intelligence into military planning.

“The American people can rest assured their commander in chief is well aware of who’s talking to who,” he said. “And anything that shouldn’t be happening, whether it’s in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly.”

Leavitt declined to comment on whether former President Donald Trump had discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin or whether Moscow should face repercussions.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there has been no request from Tehran for military assistance.

“We are in dialogue with the Iranian side, with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and will certainly continue this dialogue,” he said.

Peskov declined to confirm if any military or intelligence support had been provided.

Russia-Iran military cooperation

Russia has strengthened its ties with Iran as it seeks missiles and drones for its ongoing war in Ukraine. US intelligence has declassified findings showing Iran supplies Russia with attack drones and helped Moscow build a drone-manufacturing facility, CNN reported.

The former US administration also accused Iran of sending short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war effort.

Ukraine offers expertise against Iranian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States and Middle Eastern allies are seeking Ukraine’s expertise to counter Iran’s Shahed drones, which Tehran has supplied to Russia and used in attacks across the Gulf.

Recent reports show Russia is giving Iran intelligence that potentially allows Tehran to hit US military assets in the Persian Gulf. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

“Ukraine knows how to defend against Shahed drone attacks because our cities have faced them almost every night,” said Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Olga Stefanishyna. “When our partners are in need, we are always ready to help.”

US political reactions

Trump, who has previously faced challenges in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, criticised the Biden administration for depleting US weapons stockpiles in Ukraine without replenishing them, raising concerns about readiness for conflicts in the Middle East.

The situation highlights a complex intersection of Russian-Iranian cooperation, US military operations, and Ukraine’s growing role in countering Iranian drone threats in the Gulf.

Donald Trump gives only condition to end war with Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reports that amid a war that has ignited global concern, United States President Donald Trump on Friday, March 6, 2026, appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump's latest comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched a week ago by the US and Israel.

Source: Legit.ng