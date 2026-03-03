Nigeria's friendly matches against Iran and Jordan face potential cancellation amid tensions in the Middle East

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Iran and Jordan in Amman on March 27 and 31 in an invitational tournament

The United States and Israel launched a joint offensive action against Iran sparking conflict across the region

Nigeria’s proposed friendly matches against the Iranian and Jordanian national teams face a potential cancellation or change of location due to tensions in the Middle East.

The United States of America and the State of Israel launched a joint offensive operation against Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, leading to a regional conflict in the Gulf.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated in the first wave of attacks alongside other top Iranian military and political leaders.

The Iranians launched retaliatory actions towards Israel and US bases in the Middle East, laying the pipeline for a crisis against their Gulf state neighbours.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and other Arab countries have been struck by Iranian missiles and drones, leading to the closure of airspaces and civilian facilities.

According to Jordan Times, the countries have denounced Iranian strikes, describing them as reckless and indiscriminate. Jordan summoned the Iranian diplomat over the incident.

Nigeria vs Iran & Jordan in doubt

The NFF confirmed in February that the Super Eagles will partake in a four-nation invitational tournament in the Jordanian capital of Amman during the March international break.

Nigeria will face Iran on March 27 before facing Jordan on March 31. North American country, Costa Rica, is the fourth team in the mini-tournament.

However, the current crisis in the Middle East threatens hosting the matches in the Middle East, which could lead to the cancellation or moving it to another location.

The matches are about three weeks away, but US President Donald Trump claimed that the current conflict has a timeline of at least four weeks and could be more.

Nigeria's presence at the tournament could also be cancelled by their potential participation in the FIFA 2026 World Cup playoff in Mexico at the same time.

The NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging DR Congo, and if successful, will face the winner of Jamaica or New Caledonia in the final of the playoff.

There has yet to be an official statement from the Iranian Football Federation and their Jordanian counterpart pertaining to the status of the match, even after NFF’s confirmation on social media.

Iran’s sporting action so far is to suspend its football leagues, and FA President Mehdi Taj claimed that they may withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran's group games at the tournament will be played in Los Angeles and Seattle, and Taj said that the Iranians don't look at the Mundial with hope after the recent escalation with the US.

Could Nigeria replace Iran?

Legit.ng analysed whether Nigeria could replace Iran if they go ahead and withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid escalation with the US and Israel.

Iran's Asian counterparts, Iraq and UAE, are in like to take their spot if FIFA uses its discretion to select the replacement if they withdraw.

