Father shoots daughter after an argument about United States President Donald Trump, leading to a tragic incident in Texas

The victim, Lucy Harrison, had recently travelled from the UK to visit her father for a holiday

Lucy's boyfriend, Littler, recalls the chaotic moments following the shooting, describing Kris Harrison's frantic actions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dallas, United States - A father, Kris Harrison, shot his 23-year-old daughter, Lucy Harrison, to death after arguing with him about United States President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

The tragic incident occurred on 10 January 2025, when the daughter was visiting his home in Prosper, near Dallas, Texas, United States.

It was gathered that Lucy, who was from Warrington in Cheshire, in the United Kingdom, was shot in the chest.

The suspect moved to the United States when his daughter was a child,

As reported by BBC News, the inquest said that Kris Harrison had previously been to rehab for alcohol addiction.

Kris Harrison admitted in a statement sent to the court that he had relapsed on the day of the shooting and had drunk about 500ml of white wine.

Lucy’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, who travelled to the US with her for the holiday, described the "big argument" about Trump, who was preparing to be inaugurated for his second term of office.

Littler said the victim would often become upset with her father when he spoke about owning a gun.

According to Littler, the deceased had asked her father during the Trump row: "How would you feel if I were the girl in that situation and I'd been sexually assaulted?"

He told the court that about half an hour before they were due to leave for the airport, Lucy’s father took her by the hand from the kitchen and led her into his ground-floor bedroom.

Littler said he heard a loud bang about 15 seconds later, and then Kris Harrison screamed for his wife, Heather.

"I remember running into the room, and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom, and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense."

Father allegedly beats 12-year-old daughter to death

Recall that a 12-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father following a family dispute in Adamawa State.

Her mother revealed how a misunderstanding over found money escalated into tragedy.

Community demands justice while authorities investigate the father’s actions.

Trump faces sharp criticism after posting Obama's video

Legit.ng also reported that Trump faced sharp criticism after posting a video on Truth Social that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

The clip, shared just before midnight on February 5, 2026, quickly drew accusations of racism from political figures and social media users.

While the White House dismissed the outrage as overblown, prominent voices described the post as a damaging stain on America’s history.

Source: Legit.ng