Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A South Korean woman set her apartment building on fire while trying to kill a cockroach with an improvised flamethrower in the northern city of Osan.

The fire outbreak resulted in the death of a neighbour who fell to the ground while attempting to escape through a window.

A woman dies while trying to escape from a fire outbreak. Photo credit: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

As reported by BBC News, the woman told police that she tried to torch the cockroach with a lighter and a flammable spray when items in her home caught fire.

The suspect explained that she had used the method before the tragic incident of Monday, October 20, 2025.

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, could be charged with accidentally starting a fire and causing death by negligence.

According to the People, the victim is a Chinese national in her 30s, who recently gave birth to her and her husband’s first-born daughter two months ago.

The Chinese woman reportedly lived in a fifth-floor apartment with her husband and their baby.

She died while trying to jump from their apartment window into a neighboring building less than one meter away from their building.

The couple handed their newborn baby to a neighbor from an adjacent building through the window when they realized their apartment building had caught fire

The woman’s husband managed to climb through their apartment window and leapt to the neighboring building.

The new mother was not lucky as she fell five stories to the street below and sustained serious injuries.

She was rushed to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

Deaths confirmed in the Afriland Towers fire incident

Recall that the leading financial services institution, United Capital, on Thursday morning, September 18, confirmed that it lost six members of staff to the Afriland Towers fire incident.

Legit.ng reports that this takes the confirmed number of deaths from the Afriland Towers fire tragedy to 10.

The Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial property on Lagos Island, houses offices and businesses in one of the city’s busiest districts.

Secretary to government loses daughter, 3 grandchildren to fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Sokoto, where a devastating fire incident claimed the lives of the daughter and three grandchildren of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, the State Secretary to the Government (SSG).

The fire started late Sunday night, January 5, and rapidly spread throughout the house while the affected family was asleep.

Legit.ng reports that tragically, only the husband, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello, survived the inferno.

