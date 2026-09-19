The English FA named 15 Nigeria-eligible players across its senior and youth squads for the first international break of the 2026-27 season

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha received a senior England call-up, putting his Super Eagles eligibility at serious risk

Wesley Okoduwa, son of former Nigeria striker Emmanuel Okoduwa, is among the players included in the England U19 squad

Nigeria's hopes of convincing a generation of dual-nationality players to commit to the Super Eagles have taken another hit after the English Football Association named 15 Nigeria-eligible players across multiple Three Lions squads ahead of the first international break of the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has received a senior call-up for four UEFA Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia (twice) and Croatia.

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha is among 15 Nigeria-eligible players called up to England squads for September's international window. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Ngumoha currently holds one England cap, meaning three appearances in this round of matches would permanently close the door on any Super Eagles future.

His inclusion at senior level is the most consequential development in the latest round of call-ups for Nigerian football.

At the U21 level, Daily Cannon reports that Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri and Everton winger Tyrique George have both been named for England's final three U21 European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan, Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland.

Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has contributed five goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Young Lions and was part of the squad that claimed the 2025 European Championship title.

George has recorded three goal involvements across six competitive outings at that level.

Son of former Super Eagles striker among U19 call-ups

Perhaps the most emotionally charged selection for Nigerian supporters involves Wesley Okoduwa, a fullback at Wolverhampton Wanderers and son of former Nigeria international Emmanuel Okoduwa.

The elder Okoduwa made his mark on Nigerian football at the 2003 African Games, making his son's England U19 call-up a particularly bitter moment for Super Eagles fans hoping the younger generation would follow a different path.

Joining Wesley Okoduwa in Ben Futcher's 24-player England U19 squad are Arsenal midfielder Ifeoluwa Ibrahim and Chelsea striker Chizaram Ezenwata.

The U19s are scheduled to play friendlies against the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States and Belgium.

At U18 level, Sam Alabi of Newcastle United and Phoenix Offiah of Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Nyon, Switzerland, for the UEFA Friendship Cup.

England U18s are set to face Colombia, Egypt and Korea Republic, with a fourth fixture yet to be confirmed.

7 Nigeria-eligible players in England U17 squad

The youngest age group produced the longest list of Nigeria-eligible players.

Arsenal's new signing Vincent Joseph heads a group of seven players named in the England U17 squad for a three-match tournament against Israel, Venezuela and Germany, preceded by a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

England were world champions at this age group back in 2017.

Joining Joseph in the U17 squad are Emmanuel Fejokwu of Club Brugge, Prince Osifo and Mishel Nduka of Manchester City, David Eze of Manchester United, Toju Wellspring of Tottenham Hotspur and Jai Nwosu of Brentford.

The full list of the 15 Nigeria-eligible players called up is as follows:

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool, Three Lions); Tyrique George (Everton, U21); Ethan Nwaneri (Borussia Dortmund on loan from Arsenal, U21); Wesley Okoduwa (Wolverhampton Wanderers, U19); Ifeoluwa Ibrahim (Arsenal, U19); Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea, U19); Sam Alabi (Newcastle United, U18); Phoenix Offiah (Tottenham Hotspur, U18); Emmanuel Fejokwu (Club Brugge, U17); Prince Osifo (Manchester City, U17); David Eze (Manchester United, U17); Mishel Nduka (Manchester City, U17); Toju Wellspring (Tottenham Hotspur, U17); Vincent Joseph (Arsenal, U17); Jai Nwosu (Brentford, U17).

Chelle makes changes to Super Eagles squad

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s late changes to the Super Eagles squad ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers as several players are facing injury-enforced absences, while Victor Osimhen’s availability remains uncertain.

Nigeria must now begin its qualifying campaign against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau without a guaranteed appearance from its star striker.

Source: Legit.ng